The unemployed also contribute to Social Security. The collection that the pension system obtains through its social contributions is an indicator that helps to know if many more layoffs are taking place or not in the country. Specifically, the item to look at to see it is the income from social contributions of the unemployed. And until March they have shot up 21% compared to the same period of the previous year.

As explained by experts in Public Finance to OKDIARIO, these unemployed contributions do not include neither the ERTE that have been registered nor the benefits of cessation of activity of the self-employed. That is, what they are reflecting are definitive and not temporary dismissals. It should not be forgotten that Spain is facing a strong economic crisis that could cause the closure of thousands of companies and bring hundreds of thousands of unemployed to the streets.

The Government insisted when it declared a state of alarm that the measures it was going to implement were intended to keep the job. In fact, it went so far as to ban layoffs, an initiative that was widely questioned by the business world and which has made Spain have the most rigid labor framework at the moment – and one of the most changing in pace, because regulations have constantly changed in the last month and a half, of democracy.

However, reality prevails as it shows well that the contributions paid to the Social Security by the unemployed they have shot up 21% compared to the previous year. Until March the contribution of the unemployed contributed to the public coffers 2,087.27 million euros, a figure close to what Social Security entered in that same period for contributions to RETA, the specific regime for the self-employed: 2,910.17 million euros. The difference between what both contributed to this system, which is one of the pillars of the Welfare State, did not even reach 900 million.

The last Labor Force Survey (EPA)Excluding the temporary unemployed of the famous ERTE that do not count in the official unemployment statistics, it already warned that in the first quarter of the year 285,000 jobs had been destroyed. Although the INE also said that many unemployed people had become inactive because they had not been able to seek employment during the state of alarm.

The president of the ATA Federation and vice-president of CEOE, Lorenzo Amor, also warned in an interview in this newspaper this Wednesday that the EPA of the second quarter of 2020 would be more “realistic” and that of the third quarter more “brutal”. “The worst in terms of employment and business closings is yet to come,” he warned. And he said: “The worst time for the labor market is going to be August, September and October.”

Input Both large companies and SMEs and the self-employed are fighting the government. They consider their de-escalation plan to be confusing and contradictory. It is the conclusion reached, to cite one of the most critical sectors, the hotel business, which denounces that they are allowed to open in Phase 1 but that there can be no mobility between provinces, which is the only thing that facilitates tourism. internal, until Phase 3. The economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis it seems, based on all the data and diagnoses, that they have just started.