The Collar Nebula, in a spectacular Hubble image

Located 15,000 light years away from Earth, in the constellation Sagittarius, the Collar Nebula or PN G054, is a planetary nebula that is not but a precious piece of cosmic jewelry.

Was discovered in 2005 by a team of astronomers using the Isaac Newton Telescope in the Canary Islands, Spain.

“The Collar Nebula was produced by a pair of stars similar to the Sun in close orbit,” explained the Hubble astronomers. “About 10,000 years ago, one of the aging stars expanded and engulfed its smaller companion, creating something we call a ‘common envelope.’ The smaller star continued to orbit within its larger companion, increasing the swollen giant’s rotational speed until much of it spun into space. This leaking ring of debris formed the Necklace Nebula, with particularly dense gas clumps forming the brilliant ‘diamonds’ around the ring, “the experts continue.