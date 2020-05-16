Jackie Victor told his father in 1997 that he was going to open a business and that Michigan lawyer laughed out loud. After so many years of activism, banner and assembly, his daughter embraced the faith of the convert: “In the end you have become a capitalist,” he said. “It’s just that I,” explains Jackie, “was a very politicized, radical person, and I answered no, that what I was going to become was a socialist entrepreneur.” Detroit, a city tortured by a thousand crises, icon of American industrial glory and decadence, the cradle of Fordism and Aretha Franklin, was embarking on a long path of resurrection and his was going to be one of those projects that breathed life into it.

A 180-square-meter café with four employees became, over the years, a chain of four restaurants. That first oven that he bought from a bread supplier for a hundred coffee shops and food stores across the State. One day, the billing record came in: $ 5 million, one on top of the other, $ 5 million.

On the morning of March 16, Avalon International Breads, the small empire founded by Jackie Victor, had 135 workers. The next day, there were barely a dozen left. A week, one. This damn spring, the social-capitalist entrepreneur remembers the conversation with her father, the path traveled. “But I don’t feel that I have bolted, or that I have fired someone, I feel that this pandemic has. It was very fast, as soon as the order to close the restoration arrived, all the orders disappeared. We had to close three of the four restaurants all at once, and in the one that was left open with take-away service, we barely had 10% of the usual work. The situation also became very insecure. Two members of the management team had been infected, another had a fever … The partners sat down and said ‘it is over’, at least for now, ”explains Jackie.

Tristan Taylor, one of the victims, 36, spent his first day standing at home on March 17 and did the math. His girlfriend was still working from home, which was good and bad news. On the one hand, it guaranteed the entry of salary into the home. On the other, he was part of what had cut the last thread of Avalon Breads’ life: all those office professionals who made up the bulk of the clientele and who would no longer stop by to buy their focaccias or cappuccinos. Works in his area, one of the city’s neighborhoods struggling to resurface, had also stopped dead. Keith Kendricks, a 58-year-old construction worker, was given the notice that afternoon by his boss. The next day, Wednesday the 18th, Detroit’s “Big Three”, as General Motors, Ford and Fiat-Chrysler are known, announced the suspension of activity and, with it, that of the suppliers of car components.

And so, like a succession of dominoes knocking each other down, an entire economy that was going from strength to strength sank within 72 hours.

Self-imposed hibernation in half the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus has placed the world’s leading power in its worst earthquake since the Great Depression. More than 36 million workers have applied for unemployment benefits since the pandemic began, and this piece of land in the north of the country is one of the red lanterns.

“We often say that when the United States catches a cold, Michigan has pneumonia,” says Don Grimes, an economics specialist in the University of Michigan region. “Recessions hit us harder than the rest of the country because of the structure of our economy, very dependent on manufacturing and especially on the automobile, and in a crisis, that falls more than other parts. ” Just on March 16, Grimes and his colleagues had just closed the last macroeconomic forecast report, which they no longer presented.

Pneumonia now has the United States, and Michigan has no metaphors left. Grimes’ team calculates that the unemployment rate will reach 23% in the second quarter, an unprecedented level in the statistical series – it starts in 1976 – and very far from 15% of the Great Recession of 2009. “The sad thing is that things They were doing very well so far, “he explains.” Between 2009 and 2019, families’ incomes had grown 49% in the State. Relative to the national average, this had been the best decade in modern history for Michigan. And suddenly we enter a new world. “

In this new world, on a Wednesday at two in the afternoon, not a soul passes by Woodward Avenue, the central artery that best reflects the resurgence of Detroit. After the 2013 municipal bankruptcy, the largest city bankruptcy in American history, the old motor capital had begun to lift its head. Right there, a century ago, Henry Ford revolutionized the economy with chain production, and now a string of technology and service startups had occupied his office buildings, attracted by the cheapness of the land and the driving force of the auto industry. Avant-garde restaurants multiplied. Dan Gilbert, a city millionaire, bought 70 buildings downtown and installed more than a hundred firms. John Varvatos, the luxury men’s fashion designer, opened an impressive rock and roll boutique in 2015.

Last week, Varvatos filed for bankruptcy because of the pandemic. The music is no longer playing at full volume in the room, closed and in the dark, like all those on that street, now ghostly. The neon with the slogan “Nothing stops Detroit” in a shop window attracts attention as an inopportune joke.

© Xavier Dussaq

Aerial view of an abandoned industrial area.

The bustle has moved elsewhere, specifically, to the Pilgrim Baptist Church, in the Grixdale neighborhood. Thursday, nine in the morning. Three hours to go before the food is delivered and an endless line of cars, old, new, of all kinds, has already formed. The first person in line, Sabrina, arrived at 7.30. She is a 47-year-old independent nurse and a very simple explanation of the interaction between the health and economic crisis: “She was treating two patients in two houses and they died from covid-19,” she explains. The first died the same week in which everything seemed to be breaking, the second lasted until the end of March. After a lifetime in Detroit, you’ve seen a thousand recessions go by, but this one, he says, is something different “because it’s scary, even talking to you.” Keith Kendrick, the bricklayer, is 20 cars behind, with the Bible on the dashboard, reading from time to time as he kills the time until he receives his box of groceries, praying that all this will happen soon.

“Here we serve food to 400 or 500 families and they are people of all kinds, many, with wages of $ 10 an hour, cannot pay for everything,” says the reverend Yvette Griffin.

33% of the city’s population is in a situation of poverty and that same day, the Saint Peters church offers an image that seems to be taken from another time. Arm in arm, a group of young people transport bottled water freshly brought by a truck. They are the volunteers of We the people of Detroit, an organization led by Monica Patrick-Lewis that brings water to homes that lack it. After the municipal bankruptcy, a heavy hand began to be applied to customers who stopped paying their bills. According to Patrick-Lewis, since 2014, around 170,000 homes have had their power cut. “These people are told that they have to continually wash their hands to stop the covid-19 and, at least so far, there has been no real plan to try to restore their service,” he explains.

Michigan is a perfect laboratory for the vicious circle between poverty and infection. Wayne County, which includes the entire Detroit metropolitan area, is the fifth with the most deaths in the United States, only preceded by all three in the epicenter of the pandemic (Queens, Bronx and Brooklyn) and the one that houses the metropolis of Chicago. , Cooks, in Illinois. Coronavirus is primed in African Americans and 78% of Detroiters are. Across the state, blacks represent 14% of the population, but have suffered 40% of deaths from coronavirus, according to data from the beginning of April.

Jordi Carbonell, a Barcelona-based employee at a funeral home on the outskirts of the city, saw the wave – or the famous curve – arrive in mid-March. “If the normal thing was to have about twenty deaths per week, suddenly 60, 70 began to arrive … but not all were due to covid-19, perhaps a third was, but the rest of the increase was somewhat collateral of the crisis, of people who did not get what they needed, “he explains.

In April, in the midst of fighting for the pandemic, Beaumont Health, one of the largest hospitals in the State, announced the temporary suspension of 2,475 workers and the final dismissal of 450 due to the financial difficulties they were experiencing. The same month, the Henry Ford also applied an adjustment over 2,800.

© Xavier Dussaq

Volunteers from a local company distribute bottled water.

Tristan Taylor is confident that he will be one of those who will get their job back at Avalon Breads when the state reopens, but now, he says, “it is time to think whether it is safe for health to return or not.”

His mother emigrated from Alabama in the mid-20th century, like many African-Americans at the time, who left the South attracted by the manufacturing boom of large metropolises such as Chicago or Detroit. It was the golden age in which Berry Gordy, the first great black music entrepreneur in the US, founded the Motown music label and gave birth to phenomena such as the Supremes, Diana Ross, the Temptations. Decades later, the robotization of plants and the first phases of globalization liquidated a good part of those jobs and the population, which in full swing of the 50s exceeded 1.8 million, was reduced to less than 700,000 inhabitants.

The old houses of Victorian architecture, abandoned forever but standing because there is no money to tear them down, are testimony to that old evaporated wealth, like those gigantic and empty factories. The city was trying to shake off that stigma of industrial Pompeii and become a more modest but thriving economic hub. Mark Muro, a metropolitan policy expert at the Brookings Institution, can’t think of “a more tragic way to end the decade for Detroit.” “Something that had been achieved in the last four or five years is that the vitality of the urban center had already spread to the region. In addition, the recovery had begun to benefit the most disadvantaged. “

The federal government of the United States has approved a battery of stimuli unprecedented in modern history, with the massive shipment – albeit punctual – of checks of $ 1,200 to citizens, in addition to raising the meager unemployment insurance and other fiscal-type aid. that have led to a paradoxical situation: there are people who earn more now than when they worked with the minimum wage. But it is an ephemeral joy. The crisis is devouring those subsidies and the exit is very uncertain. An economy does not close completely and then opens as if everything had been a nightmare.

As an optimistic scenario, the owner of Avalon, Jackie Victor, hopes to recover 50% of its activity by the end of the year. Other companies have already announced that they will not reopen, such as the AMC cinemas in Southfield, 20 minutes from downtown, a 20-screen venue that opened in the late 1990s.

The plants of the three car giants plan to return to work on May 18. Now, only a handful of workers remain at Ford and General Motors producing respirators and respirators. The employees of these giants have not gone as badly as others, affected by job suspensions and, in many cases, with a protection bag. But the real war part will not be known in May, but when it is verified how many people are left with money available to buy cars. The analysis firm J. D. Power, a benchmark in the sector, estimated a 40% drop in sales just last week.

Anxiety is increasing worldwide and the United States began to open its economy a few days ago despite the contagion curve continuing to rise in much of the country. Michigan, a politically hinged territory, key to Donald Trump’s 2016 victory, has seen some of the most aggressive protests against confinement. Two weeks ago, a group of trumpista supporters armed with rifles entered the Capitol to protest against the extension of the confinement measures decided by the Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In Detroit they often say that they are so used to dealing with crises that they have developed their own know-how to cope with the tragedy. “The state has more robust benefit structures than in places less used to this, for example, that is why people sign up for unemployment lists a lot,” says economist Grimes.

An enormous announcement of the concert that the Rolling Stones were going to give in June in the city, set up precisely among the ruins of the factories, recalls the new break in life. Ford has also halted renovation work at the central station, one of the great symbols of the twilight of old Detroit. A canvas promises: “We will be back to work soon in the future.”