The collapse of the Chinese stock market affects all markets. Causes.

Chinese stocks tumbled on Monday as investor concerns over the impact of government regulations hit the education and property sectors after Beijing banned for-profit tutoring in basic school subjects.

Shares of the Hong Kong-listed Scholar Education Group plunged more than 43% in morning trading. Shares of Hong Kong-listed New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc lost more than a third of their value after US stocks plunged more than 50% on Friday. The company provides tutoring and exam preparation services in China.

The sub-indices that track education and related sectors suffered a sharp decline. The CSI Education Index was down 9.73% and the Hang Seng Tech Index plunged 5.89%, hitting its lowest level since August 12, 2020.

China’s $ 120 billion private tutoring industry shakeup comes after Beijing announced new rules on Friday banning for-profit tutoring in core school subjects to ease financial pressures on families. The policy change also restricts foreign investment in the sector through mergers and acquisitions, franchises, or variable interest entity (VIE) agreements.

Louis Tse, managing director of Wealthy Securities in Hong Kong, said the restrictions were necessary to avoid “chaos” in a profitable sector.

“The Chinese government … in a way is right, it wants to put a heavy hand and try to regulate that industry to make it more acceptable,” he said. «Of course, investors…. They won’t earn that much anymore.

The crackdown on tutoring companies comes after a tightening of control of China’s internet sector that has rocked global investors. Beijing launched a cybersecurity investigation into data from passenger transport giant Didi Global Inc. just two days after it raised $ 4.4 billion in an initial public offering in New York.

China’s CSI300 Index hit a more than 10-week low and was down 2.89%, the Shanghai Composite Index was down 2.18%, having previously hit a two-month low, and the Shenzhen Composite fell by 2.2%.

Both the Shanghai and Shenzhen indexes were affected by strong sales from foreign investors. Refinitiv data showed 6.2 billion yuan ($ 956.24 million) outflows from A shares as of noon Monday.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell to its weakest level since December 29 and was down 2.91%. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 3.66%.

The government’s efforts to curb the overheating of the real estate sector also spooked investors on Monday, sending the CSI 300 Real Estate Index down 4.82%, while the Hang Seng Properties Index fell 2.32%.

The media reported that China’s central bank had ordered lenders in Shanghai to increase the rate on home loans for first-time home buyers, after the Ministry of Housing declared on Friday that China would endeavor to clean up. irregularities in the real estate market in three years.

Shares in China Evergrande Group, the heavily indebted property developer whose financing difficulties have fueled general fears about the outlook for the real estate sector, fell 7%. Evergrande shares are down a third this month and have lost more than 54% this year.

His colleague Country Garden Holdings Co. fell 2.18%.

“We believe that the Chinese economy, and specifically its financial system, will face significant risks in the coming months due to the unprecedented tightening measures applied to the real estate sector,” Nomura economists said in a note on Monday.

