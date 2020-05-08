The activity of theprivate sectorIn Spain, it registered an unprecedented collapse in April with record falls in both the services and manufacturing sectors, as reflected in the composite purchasing managers index (PMI), which stood at a new all-time low of 9.2 points, compared to at 26.7 the previous month, which points to a quarterly GDP contraction of at least 7%, according to IHS Markit.

“We estimate that the economy is currently contracting at a quarterly rate of around 7%,” he said.Paul smith, an economist at IHS Markit, who has warned that, although this number is quite shocking, “it could very well be conservative.”

In fact, based only on data from March and April, the pandemic is already close to exceeding the net effect on GDP observed during theglobal financial crisisand the years that followed, “added the expert, who, however, has pointed out that this time is something different, since the recovery, in theory, will be much faster.

However, it has indicated, theJob’s loseand the great pessimism prevailing among companies regarding the future lead to notable concern about the possible intensity of the reactivation.

In fact, the collapse of the activity of Spanish companies in April as a consequence of the containment measures of thepandemicof Covid-19 implemented was reflected in the slump in demand and new orders, as well as workloads.

In this sense, thebusiness confidenceamong Spanish companies it fell to its lowest level in the history of the series, as they were concerned about the long-term impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on economic activity and demand, which moved employment, which recorded the highest job destruction in more than 20 years of data collection.

“Unprecedented” crash

In the case of the service sector, thePMI indexof activity sank in April to a record low of 7.1 points, compared to 23 the previous month, which translated into a record rate of job destruction, despite the fact that some companies opted for temporary layoffs for Force Majeure.

Thus, the net fall of thestaff levelsIn the services sector, April was the strongest in more than twenty years of data collection and surpassed everything observed during the peak of the global financial crisis.

“Also, judging by the price data, considerable deflationary pressures are emerging in April,” the PMI survey warns, noting that despite average operating costs being lowered by layoffs and, in some cases, byERTEThere were also reports that prices linked to petroleum-related goods and services were lower.

Since thepricesof inputs were reduced at a record rate from the study, companies were able to offer deep discounts to their customers, and fees charged decreased in April to the strongest rate recorded by the study to date.

In the case ofManufacturing sector,the PMI survey in April found the sharpest drop in activity since December 2008, with a drop in the sector index to 30.8 points, compared to 45.7 the previous month.

