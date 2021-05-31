The collapse of a farm in Ourense leaves dozens of pigs trapped under the rubble

The collapse of a farm that occurred this Sunday afternoon in Piñor (Ourense) has left dozens of pigs trapped under the rubble.

This event occurred in the place of Cotelas, in the parish of A Canda, around 6:00 p.m. As reported by 112 Galicia, it was an individual who called to request help after the collapse of the structure.

The alerting person affirmed that the ship housed around 200 pigs, of which several were loose on the road and others, under the remains of the building.

After this call, 112 mobilized the firefighters of O Carballiño, to the Civil Guard, health services and members of the Civil Protection of Piñor.

Upon arrival at the scene, the displaced troops confirmed that the roof and walls of the farm had been knocked down. However, they indicated that there were no injured people.

Throughout the afternoon, both firefighters and City Hall staff tried to move the debris to try to free the animals.