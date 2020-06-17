Cold war continues between Leo Messi and Antoine Griezmann. Both seem doomed not to understand each other, at least within the field. Although he does not give up trying, the Frenchman has not just adapted to the Barcelona game and his partnership with Messi is practically nil.

The last episode of this long cold war was lived in the last team match. In Barcelona’s discreet victory against Leganés, Messi did not give a single pass to Griezmann. Something quite revealing of the little connection between the players on the field of play, but not surprising: at no stage of this course have they had a good feeling in the green.

Antoine Griezmann is not convincing in his first year as a Barça player. No one doubts its level or its football quality, but the reality is that it is lost on the pitch. Barça’s disposition is totally different from that of Atlético de Madrid, in which they had more freedom of movement up front and acted as second tip.

The comparison with Neymar is hateful

For his part, Messi longs for the complicity he had with Neymar and Griezmann has failed to fill that gap up front. It is vox populi that the Argentinean effervescently opted for the signing of Neymar during the past transfer market. Finally Griezmann arrived, who a year before had filmed a documentary giving pumpkins to Barcelona. Their relationship did not start well, but it has improved considerably. The same cannot be said of their relationship on the field of play.

Part of Barcelona’s chances in La Liga and in the Champions League go through Messi’s boots, but the Argentine cannot do everything. Griezmann has to step forward and vindicate himself, something he did not do against Leganes after his horrible game in Mallorca. Already in the middle of the final stretch of the season, Barça are confident of winning the two great titles, but they need Griezmann to plug in.