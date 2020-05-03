Biological weapons are neither a surprise nor an unknown territory for the United States (USA). Despite what your news agencies and web opinar armies want us to believe, United States It has a history of research and development of biological weapons so advanced that they have even been tested in different areas of planet Earth.

The doctor. Francis Boyle He stated in a recent interview that “the Ebola pandemic in West Africa originated at the NBS-4 facility in the United States, located in Sierra Leone, and it is possible that they were testing a vaccine that contained live Ebola virus, and they have provided it to those poor people. “

As for the CDC, they have been involved in every deadly scientific study on NBS-4 biological weapons you can think of. According to public records, during the administration of Reagan, the CDC and American Type Culture Collection made 40 shipments of high-level biowarfare agents to Saddam Hussein in Iraq, in the hope that he would make them a weapon and use them against Iran.

The problem is that when the war ended, the military forces of the United States they were ordered to blow up the biological weapons facilities of Saddam HusseinBut that is not the way to deal with these types of weapons, which is why they contaminated the United States Army, which was the causal agent behind the Gulf War Syndrome, which ended the lives of around 11,000 soldiers, and incapacitated approximately 100,000 US military personnel.

Understandably, the suspicion circulating among various academics and researchers points directly to the United States as the author of the coronavirus, the global pandemic affecting humanity at the moment.

The objective is evident, and it is called China. China, this nation is a key center of the world economy and the main trading partner of almost 130 nations, the central axis of the BRICS, (a group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), with contracts of 128 billion dollars in infrastructure projects and next to Russia, the military powers of the future.

Its technological development in the 5G network and, more importantly, its real capacity to install it and make the most of its performance, have led the United States to declare it a “threat” against its national security.

But this pales in the face of the trade war unleashed by Donald trump in the financial, tax and tariff areas. Trump has built a wall against Chinese products and has turned his country’s economy towards economic protectionism, under the slogan of “America for Americans.”

Several personalities through the media have spoken harsh words against the Pentagon. The doctor. Boyle It has revealed that “Last fall, the United States government conducted a simulation at the John Hopkins University on the coronavirus.”

This type of exercise is an understatement for a war game. Estimates indicated that it would end the lives of 65 million people… ” The leader of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party, Vladimir Zhirinovski, has also spoken, who has said that the United States has several secret laboratories near China and Russia, including in Georgia, Kazakhstan and Ukraine, one of whose products was swine flu H1N1.

He noted that the Americans for 20 years tried to create a biological weapon against the Russians, however, they were not successful and they did it against the Chinese, since, from the economic point of view, the Asian giant is invincible.

It concludes that the coronavirus is an attempt to succumb to China. In turn, Igor Nikulin, the Russian biologist and former member of the United Nations Commission on Chemical and Biological Weapons, has said that the coronavirus is the biological weapon of Washington to be used against its enemies, that is, China and Iran, and that COVID-19 is the fourth virus outbreak in China in the last 20 years and that is not accidental but a designed plan.

Philip Giraldi, a former official with the Central Intelligence Agency, points out that different reports suggest that the components of the new virus are related to HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), which cannot “create themselves”.

“There is a lot of evidence to prove that COVID-19 was not born naturally, that is, through mutations, but rather was grown in a laboratory, possibly to serve as” a biological warfare agent. “

He does not rule out that the US could have “created” the dreaded virus, in collaboration with Israel, in an attempt to disrupt economic growth and the military power of China. And Iran, which as the “enemy” of the US and Israel, is the second country most affected by COVID-19.

Given these statements, the thesis of an epidemiological attack by the United States against China is consolidated. But the reason is exogenous (commercial, geopolitical and strategic interests), and in turn endogenous. I have no doubt that American society is in shock.

This is confirmed by the lack of transparency in the information about what is happening in the interior of the country, the alarmist expressions of the media, but above all, the lack of response capacity of the government of Trump in taking social control measures that countries such as Cuba, Venezuela and China are already taking.

Free transit and its consequent capacity for exponential contagion seem to be untouchable and a taboo subject for the organization. Trump. The capitalist economy has brought the necessary medical supplements for prevention to inaccessible prices for 80% of the population. The United States’ health system, mostly heavily privatized, will not be able to combat a pandemic among the most disadvantaged classes in the country.

The shock doctrine has already allowed us to install restrictive controls on Americans who violate basic freedoms in their population, and sadly remember the Patriot Act. But I must emphasize that behind each control measure is fear. The fear of a society that is continually spurred to assume xenophobia as natural, to hate the immigrant.

The symbolic war against the Chinese will allow Donald trump spread the idea of ​​a common enemy based on fear of the different that attacks “from the outside”. Just the climate of psychological terror that you need for the upcoming presidential elections in that country.

It is enough to analyze the electoral reports to know that the metropolises of the United States do not agree with the politics of Trump. His bravado, arrogance and contempt for immigrants has eroded the image of a tycoon and businessman to install in the matrix of public opinion the image of an unstable and unpredictable politician.

The electoral promise of an economic resurgence has been leveraged by the shift from neoliberalism to protectionism, with the Gross Domestic Product Index rising in numbers but not reflected in the quality of life for the average American.

The avalanche of votes and the insurgency of the Democrats, with an American society speaking openly about socialism, set off alarms in think-tanks of TrumpAlthough we will never know what kind of socialism that is, nor how far one can speak of socialism in the United States.

But having the topic discussed without fear of being excluded or detained by the authority seems to be the Democrats’ greatest achievement. Donald trump desperately need to retain power. And the effective knowledge of its little hit in the cities, full of professionals and with an average educational index can not be left aside.

Really, the objective and faithful audience of Trump It is made up of the rural North American, faithful to the ideology of a North America as the world’s first exclusive and republican power. His speech strikes a chord with the “white trash” offering him his return to active economic life and offering false promises of social security.

Sadly, the appearance of a pandemic “generated” by a foreign enemy sounds very timely, consolidated by rumors and fake news. Just what the campaign command needs Trump to announce control measures in pursuit of the union and security of the Americans, demonstrating strength and patriotism.

The more radical he is, the more support from his tough votes and, consequently, the weaker voices that criticize him from the Social Democracy.

Consolidating this matrix, the foreigner is classified as a “global enemy”, interested in demolishing the hegemony of the eagle over the world. Only time will confirm this theory, and I hope with all the strength of my heart to be wrong.

Orlando Romero Harrington is the author of numerous texts on communication and politics. He is a plastic artist, graphic designer, documentary filmmaker, creative director, blogger, teacher and an eternal militant of libertarian causes.

He is currently President of the Zorba Communication Laboratory, Advisor on Institutional Image and Political Campaigns in Venezuela.

