Death, with the different meanings it has in each culture, for Ghanaians can be a space for celebrating life

The video that has gone viral in this quarantine, where the ritual of a group of Africans carrying a coffin and dancing to electronic music, he has such a strong cultural background in Ghana, which has become a tradition.

The script of the video is simple: someone is recorded doing something and just when the situation gets out of control and images of a funny accident, a very risky action or even a controversial statement appear.

Immediately the video is cut and the video of the Ghanaians begins with the coffin and in the background an electronic music song.

However, the group that performs these demonstrations at funerals is a highly organized group in Ghana led by Benjamin Aidoo, pioneer in this form of celebration.

In an interview broadcast on the show That Thi Jugues From RAC1, he explained that his performance has become so traditional that people hire him for funerals. The modalities are three: the usual, calm and parsimonious walk, a little more cheerful music and the complete show, depending on the wishes of the relatives.

“My opinion is that we should celebrate death. When a person leaves us we have to remember what he has done in his life. You know what this person has contributed, you know what he has done for you. Somehow you have to thank him that in You are part of who you are thanks to that person, “he commented on the program.

“We dance because we want people to realize that we don’t have to cry with death, we must feel happy for that person,” said the man.



Aidoo also encourages their actmates to have special outfits and not the classic black funeral outfit.

In a report made by a traveler named Opie Russell, who traveled to Ghana For her mother-in-law’s funeral, it is also explained that families get to spend a lot of money, more than on a wedding, and even go into debt to carry out traditional funerals.

“The family prepares typical food for days. It is their responsibility to feed each one of those attending the celebration,” the most important of their lives. “Thousands of cedis, Ghanaian currency, can be spent on food, drinks, chairs, DJs, posters, T-shirts …” explains Russell.



Sometimes they even hire cameramen so they can later watch the video of the burial multiple times.

