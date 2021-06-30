“The COE is an example of sport at the service of humanity”

06/30/2021 at 8:11 PM CEST

.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), declared this Wednesday that with the new Alejandro Blanco sports center for refugees in the Madrid town of Getafe, the “Spanish Olympic Committee proves to be an unbeatable example of putting sport at the service of humanity” .

The Minister of Culture and Sports, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes; the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE), the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR) and the Getafe city council inaugurated this Wednesday the Alejandro Blanco sports center, the world’s first sports center for refugees with which we want to promote their personal development and facilitate their integration into society through sport.

On the occasion of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, the International Olympic Committee created a team of refugees with a specific aid program in which the Spanish Olympic Committee participated. Through this program, different activities were carried out aimed, on the one hand, at the integration of refugees through sport, and on the other, to promote sports events in modalities such as football, boxing, basketball, tennis or athletics. for all those refugees who show aptitude for these sports.

In 2017, and after learning about the reality of refugees through the Spanish Commission for Refugee Aid (CEAR), Alejandro Blanco asked the International Olympic Committee for help to build a sports facility where refugees could practice physical and sports activities, in addition to integrating into society in a regulated manner.

From this initiative of the president of the COE the “Alejandro Blanco Sports Center” of Getafe was born, which was inaugurated by José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, Minister of Culture and Sports; Alejandro Blanco, president of the Spanish Olympic Committee; Jesús Javier Perea Cortijo, Secretary of State for Migration; Sara Hernández, mayor of Getafe; and Carlos Berzosa, president of CEAR.

“This event is unique in the world. We should not talk about numbers, but about people, to know their names, their faces, their problems, illusions and dreams so that all are fulfilled. We talk about helping those who need it and when you give everything you have to help, it is when you get rich. Thank you all for allowing me to live these moments, “said Alejandro Blanco.

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, was present through a video to congratulate Alejandro Blanco for “his work, his inestimable effort and determination and not only for Spanish athletes, but also for putting sport at the service of the whole of society Spanish”.

“This milestone in Spanish and world sport shows that the Spanish Olympic Committee is an unbeatable example of putting sport at the service of humanity. This sports center is the perfect example of how the Olympic movement can support the resolution of humanitarian crises” declared Bach.

The Minister of Culture and Sports, Rodríguez Uribes, stressed that returning to Getafe, the municipality where he studied and lived, is “exciting and more to inaugurate a center with the name of Alejandro Blanco, the is a benchmark in Spanish sport, someone with light and humility who always looks for the solution “.

“In addition, we talk about human rights, one of the most important issues in our coexistence model, and we talk about sport, a fundamental lever for inclusion and social and territorial cohesion. This sports center is an expression of simple, humble work, of people who understand and know what empathy means, where there is no fear, but brave people, “said Rodríguez Uribes.

The sports center, which has the support of Pope Francis, has an area of ​​700 square meters made up of three rooms. One of them will be equipped with a mat provided by the International Judo Federation, another will be multipurpose and the third will be for bodybuilding and will be equipped with the latest generation Technogym machines.

The facilities will be completed with an outdoor sports court for basketball, futsal and handball.

This center has been built with private money from entities such as the International Olympic Committee, the International Judo Federation, the Catholic University of Murcia (UCAM), Technogym, the Royal Spanish Handball Federation, the Spanish Basketball Federation and the Royal Spanish Federation. soccer.