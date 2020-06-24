This Thursday the Ordinary General Assembly of the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) that was done telematically for the first time in history. The Assembly was chaired by the President, Alejandro Blanco; the vice presidents Isabel Fernández, Marco Rioja, and Francisco Blázquez; the general secretary, Victoria Cabezas; and the treasurer, Víctor Sánchez. All of them were in the Goyeneche Auditorium of the Olympic institution. And in turn, they were accompanied by the Minister of Culture and Sports José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes; of the Secretary of State for sport, Irene Lozano, electronically, in addition to 74 members of the Assembly.

Alejandro Blanco He was optimistic about the Tokyo 2020 Games because, according to him, the COVID-19 pandemic will be « controlled » before July 2021 and he urged the collaboration of the institutions to face the difficult future that lies ahead the health and economic crisis for Spanish sport.

« Everyone trusts the vaccine or a remedy that allows controlling the coronavirus. In different parts of the world there are advanced remedies that would be ready before the end of the year. But I am more concerned with the path than the goal, that the pre-Olympics can be done. If everything is not controlled, we will not have Games, but we will have controlled the coronavirus before July 23, 21 ″, he pointed out.

This is how it manifested Alejandro Blanco, after the celebration this Wednesday of the General Assembly of the COE, in which a budget has been approved with a positive balance of about 590,000 euros (588,985) for the 2019 financial year, and a surplus of almost 670,000 (669,859) for the current 2020.

The transfer of the elections to the presidency of the COE, scheduled for the first half of 2021, has also been agreed, but will be held in the last quarter of next year due to the postponement of Tokyo 2020 by the coronavirus. “It is not the first time this has been done. The Almería Mediterranean Games were held in the last quarter »he remembered Alejandro Blanco, who was elected president of the COE on September 29, 2005 with the former CEO of the Madrid 2016 bid Mercedes Coghen as a rival at the polls.

In this sense, Blanco did not reveal whether he will run for re-election, since, for him, the most important thing now is the return to normality and the training of athletes, with the horizon set in the Olympic classification for Tokyo, where He expects – currently there are 210 with the ‘ticket’ – that there are 310 Spanish athletes. « Re-election? We will return to normality and work day by day and after the Games we will talk. Now the important thing is to be able to face this situation that comes to us and reassure athletes. The competition is back, the rest is the least important. We will see how the sentiment of the federations evolves to ask ourselves that after the return of Tokyo 2020 « , he stressed.

He COE He is still unaware of the cost of postponing the Games (« It will cost us more than expected », he said), although he made it clear that the 25,000 euros he just received from the IOC as aid for the delay of Tokyo 2020 will go to fund campaigns to combat COVID-19 and aid for athletes.

« We would not be realistic if we thought that the situation is not going to affect Spanish sport. If we think only of competitive sport we are wrong. Sport must be given the importance it deserves. If we think that it is the image of Spain, innovation, the self-employed creating jobs … we will understand the magnitude of the sport and, then, the situation is not so serious. I am optimistic in the willingness of the minister to meet our requests, « he said.

Transfer of Mireia Belmonte

The president of the Superior Sports Council (CSD), Irene Lozano; the Olympic swimming champion, Mireia Belmonte; the Director of Public Affairs of the Presidency of Telefónica, Francisco de Bergia; and the president of the Spanish Orientation Federation, Francisco Gómez, have joined as members of the COE Assembly. Former Secretary of State for Sport Santiago Fisas becomes an emeritus member.

Blanco appreciated Belmonte’s incorporation because he is « an emblematic figure » who should be in the body. «If I have introduced something in the COE Assembly, it is athletes. There are Gervasio, Miriam Blasco and Indurain. We now have four Olympic champions. The athletes have to boost the activity of the COE Assembly, « he said.