The CODEX-b particle detector is being built in Galicia and is one of CERN’s best assets to do new physics

The LHC, CERN’s gigantic 27-km-circumference particle accelerator on the border between France and Switzerland, is one of the most sophisticated machines created by man. His role in the discovery of the Higgs boson, and hopefully also in future equally relevant findings, is indisputable.

Curiously, if we look at it closely we will realize that it lives with several machines, if possible, even more complex than it, which, in addition, are capable of taking the leading role: detectors. These devices are responsible for reading and collecting the information originated during proton collisions, and the volume of data they deliver to scientists is monstrous.

In one year of work, the detectors provide researchers with several tens of millions of gigabytes of information that must be carefully processed

During a year of work, CMS, ATLAS, ALICE, LHCb, TOTEM, MoEDAL and LHCf, the seven detectors that the LHC has, provide researchers with several tens of millions of gigabytes of information that must be carefully processed and analyzed to extract new knowledge. They are, in a way, the cameras that allow us to see what happened in each experiment.

Analyzing this enormous volume of information is the best tool for researchers to develop new physics. And precisely that much longed-for better understanding of the laws that govern the universe requires scientists to develop more energetic and luminous particle accelerators, as well as new detectors even more sophisticated than those already available to them. As CODEX-b.

This illustration recreates what happened during one of the collisions that took place in the chamber of the ATLAS experiment. The particles resulting from the crash travel between several millimeters and several meters in distance before disintegrating.

CODEX-b: the particle detector ‘made in Galicia’

Detectors have the enormous responsibility, as we have just seen, of identifying the particles that originate after each collision and measuring their properties. The problem is that some of them are elusive. Actually, they all are, but some are so elusive that have not yet been detected, so for the moment we are forced to consider them hypothetical particles covered by the predictions that our theory of particle physics allows us to make.

The long-lived particles They belong to this group of hypothetical particles that physicists want to hunt down. The reason why they are so interesting is that they could play a key role in our understanding of some of the cosmological phenomena that we still do not understand well, such as, for example, what happened during the first moments of the formation of the universe and how it has evolved until acquiring its current composition.

The problem is that the detectors that the LHC works closely with are not capable of detecting them. Finding them requires fine-tuning a new detector that has the ideal characteristics to identify the properties that physicists anticipate that they might have. And this is precisely what a group of researchers from the Galician Institute of High Energy Physics (IGFAE) is doing.

CODEX-b will be installed alongside the LHCb experiment and will have the challenging mission of finding long-lived particles

When ready, the CODEX-b detector will be installed alongside the LHCb experiment and will have the challenging mission of finding long-lived particles. Perhaps it will, or perhaps not, but, in any case, scientists trust that it is a crucial tool that allows us either to find them or to discard their existence within a maximum period of a decade. Whatever happens, whatever the outcome, this experiment will allow us to take another step forward.

Currently IGFAE researchers are not building CODEX-b; are working on CODEX-beta, a smaller and cheaper prototype of CODEX-b that also has a very important mission: to demonstrate that the detection technology of this device is viable and to carry out preliminary analyzes. CODEX-beta will be ready, if all goes well, in two years, and when it has carried out its task it will begin the fine-tuning of CODEX-b in the hope of developing that much-anticipated new physics.

Images | CERN

More information | Galician Institute of High Energy Physics