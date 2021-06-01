The code of life, a fascinating journey into the future of the human species

Very Interesting for Discussion

Jennifer Doudna. Its name may not sound familiar to you, but its important discovery: the gene editing through RNA, has transformed science forever and is the basis of the vaccines with which we are trying to stop the incidence of the coronavirus.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020 together with Emmanuelle Charpentier for the discovery of an easy-to-use technique to modify DNA: the CRISPR, The Code of Life (Debate) is your Biography, told by Walter Isaacson, author of other great biographical works such as Einstein (Debate, 2008), Steve Jobs (Debate, 2011), Los innovadores (Debate 2014), Leonardo Da Vinci (Debate, 2018), Benjamin Franklin. An American Life (2003), Kissinger: A Biography (1992), and co-author, with Evan Thomas, of The Wise Men. Six Friends and the World They Made (1986). “It is a story crisscrossed by a series of big questions, from the origins of life to the future of the human species, which begins with a sixth grader who loved to search for ‘Sleepy’ plants and other fascinating phenomena. among the volcanic rocks of Hawaii, and that one day, when he got home from school, he found on his bed a detective book trying to discover what they called, not in a very exaggerated way, ‘the secret of life’ “, he says Isaacson, one of the most important biographers of our time.

The code of life also raises an interesting question related to the CRISPR technique and that is the moral implication that genetic manipulation through RNA can have in life as we know it. On the one hand, the positive part of this advance may involve achieving permanent immunity against certain diseases, including those of viral origin, as well as improving the health of children yet to be born. But, on the other hand, it can make us believe that we are gods, that we can alter the nature that surrounds us at will with the fatal consequences that this could have.