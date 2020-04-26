It is not difficult at all to imagine the complexity of an operating system like Windows 10. With so much history behind it if we think about the entire Windows family, so many capabilities and so much preponderance in the market. Because despite the problems that lately drag with each new update, this creation of Microsoft has 800 million users.

To get an idea of ​​the dimensions of this colossus, one of the engineers responsible for the nucleus of Windows 10 has revealed by answering a question on Quora some interesting figures about this operating system.

Windows: a code that has evolved over the years

Answering the question asked, “What programming language is used to create Windows 10?”, Axel Rietschin, the Microsoft engineer who answered, explained that most of the kernel is written in C. And go for it: “You can find leaked copies of the Windows Research Kernel even on Github and see for yourself.”

This programming language, however, is not solely responsible for shaping the Redmond operating system. In its creation, in addition to C, C #, JavaScript, TypeScript, VB.NET or C ++ are also involved. In fact, the engineer explains that as we get closer to user mode and towards more recent developments we will find less C and more C ++.

The answer, however, goes beyond the specific programming languages ​​with which Windows has been created and continues to be created and delves into, as we said at the beginning, quite interesting figures about the operating system. And, more specifically, about its size, largely unknown by many.

“What most people don’t realize is the size of Windows: it is a gigantic project of truly epic proportions.”

As Rietschin explains, the complete tree with all the source code, the test code and everything that constitutes the “Windows source code” is over half a terabyte in size, in over 4 million files. Make sure, if this was not enough, that you can spend a year searching this tree for more than half a million folders that contain the code of each component that constitutes the operating system workstation, server products and all their editions. , associated development tools and kits, and see what’s inside; read the file names and try to figure out what each does.

“It would take a life (or two) to read it all”says the engineer.