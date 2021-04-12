The code name used to announce a royal death

Likewise, the Palace uses other keys to refer to royals in the event of an emergency on royal visits or on vacations abroad, this in order to keep the family safe.

For example, the safety of royalty refers to the queen like Sharon or “S”, to announce the death of Prince Philip they used the key “Operation Forth Bridge”, William and Kate do not yet have a code to announce their passing, but when they go on vacation or royal tours they are referred to as Daphne Clark and Danny Collins.

Davina Scott and David Stevens were the code names of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.