‘The coast of the mosquitoes’ – Between the coast and the mosquitoes

The first season of this “mosquito coast” is not, properly speaking, neither a new adaptation of the novel by Paul Theroux published in 1981 nor a remake of the film directed by Peter Weir in 1986. It is a kind of prequel that explains , or rather reinterprets what happened to the Foxes on their (now bumpy) trip from the United States to a secluded beach far from the so-called civilized world.

As I was saying, a reinterpretation that turns Allie Fox into something more than a self-taught genius, a radical idealist, or a staunch adversary of the somewhat unsympathetic “American way of life,” it all has to be said: Also a fugitive who undertakes a frenetic fled across the Mexican border with his family. Everything is to maintain that same freedom that our beloved Isabel Daz Ayuso proclaims so much.

Even at any price. More than a father, Allie Fox is the leader of a cult. Someone so blinded by his convictions and disenchantment with society that he ends up sacrificing the happiness of (already) everyone else. Even his own. Neither Harrison Ford managed to make us like him, nor a Justin Theroux for whom this project has a clearly personal side: The author of the original novel is his own uncle.

Apple’s “Mosquito Coast” is an intense, frenzied and constantly on the run thriller divided into seven stages that buries under its generic guise the questions, doubts and contradictions that the modern life of a self-proclaimed anti-establishment can pose. Actually, something similar to what the 1986 film was but in a much less concealed and above all more direct way. And more intense.

Well done. Pretty intense. Very entertaining. If this new creation by Neil Cross (forever and ever “Luther’s”) stands out for something, it is because of its dynamism, which, like Allie Fox himself does with his family, drags his narrative as if it were a television flood. Although that means not ironing out all the rough edges by a path by which they sacrifice themselves, or leave aside elements that could have given much more play.

Apple’s good hand (and money) does the rest. The company proves once again that it has learned from classics like HBO rather than indulging in algorithms like Netflix. A series well done and very good looking, pristine in each and every one of its sections that develops with intensity and great fluidity. Maybe without the charm, the posh or the temper of series like ‘Beter Call Saul’, but with the energy and determination of those who are determined to go the distance.

It costs what it costs.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex



