Beyond being happy for his two goals, Suárez surprised with explosive statements and seemed to address ‘Quique’ Setién directly: « We give everything on the field and you have the feeling that outside the home we are losing many points » .
« The feeling is negative, we lose two more than important points. If we want to stay up there for the fight for the title, it was up to us to win all the matches and now we have to wait for Real Madrid to lose some point. You have the feeling of frustration, « said the Uruguayan, in dialogue with Movistar +, after the draw of Barcelona against Celta de Vigo by 2 to 2.
In what seemed to be a message directly addressed to Setién, Suárez added: « There is something for coaches to analyze such situations. We give everything on the field and you have the feeling that away from home we are losing many important points that we did not lose other seasons. «
« We have complicated games left. We knew that this was one of the most complicated outings with Villarreal and we have Atlético at home. We lost two points and we have to correct things to try to improve, « said the gunner.
At the same time, ‘Lucho’ recognized the good level of Celta de Vigo in a match that could even have been lost. « We had an opponent who is fighting not to descend with players of the highest quality. Iago (Aspas) ‘s free kick shows you the kind of players Celta have. It is the rival’s virtue. »