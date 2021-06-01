The coach of the tenth is the chosen one: Ancelotti is about to sign with Real Madrid

Many names were discussed to fill the position left by Zinedine Zidane and no one, until now, had put the name of Carlo Ancelotti, special trainer in the Real Madrid for being the host of “La Décima” Champions League in the White House.

Although he currently has a contract with Everton of England, the 61-year-old Italian coach is about to finish his job with the toffee. “The agreement on the termination of his contract with Everton is ready to be completed, the two clubs are in direct contact and then Carlo will rejoin Real Madrid,” Fabrizio Romano reported.

And they do not think to wait so long in Madrid to finish the Italian DT, according to El Larguero and the journalist José Félix Díaz the official announcement will arrive in the next few hours. Florentino Pérez wants to plan the season as soon as possible and understands that he must start with the new coach, despite the fact that the first signing has already been finalized: David Alaba.

Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid, here we go! The agreement on the termination of his contract with #EFC is set to be completed, the two clubs are in direct contact then Carlo will re-join Real Madrid. ⚪️🚨 #Real Expected to be official soon, as per @jfelixdiaz @ellarguero. 🏁⌛️ – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2021

“The leaders of the white club do not want to delay the arrival of the new coach any longer, with which to begin to draw what will be the white team of the 21-22 campaign, so his signing will be announced in the next few hours”, José Félix Díaz wrote in Marca.

The two names that looked attractive for Madrid were Mauricio Pochettino (with a contract at PSG) and Antonio Conte (free). But Florentino decides on one who knows well and likes his work methodology.

His time at Real Madrid

Ancelotti was at Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015 and his best memory is being the coach of the long-awaited and obsessive tenth Champions League in Lisbon against Atlético Madrid. He led 119 games, won 89 games, drew 14 times and fell 16 times. His winning percentage was 78.71%.

In addition to the Champions League, he lifted a King’s Cup, a European Super Cup and a Club World Cup. He left the White House six years ago and had enriching experiences at Bayern Munich, Napoli and currently at Everton.