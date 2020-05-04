Albert Pujols will have a hard time returning to MLB after his Anaheim contract | Masterpress / .
Albert Pujols surprised many of us who have followed his career when he assured ESPN that he is not thinking of retirement. The Dominican will be 42 years old when his 10-year, $ 240 million contract expires and he decides to become a free agent. Yes, Pujols, who already has his space reserved in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, intends to remain active beyond 2021, something statistically unnecessary, but one that reveals that baseball is practically his life.
Pujols is 44 homers out of 700 and 298 hits out of 3,500; only Hank Aaron has achieved both figures in MLB history. But we go further. The legend of the majors won the Rookie of the Year award in 2001, has been a 3-time winner of the National League MVP with the St. Louis Cardinals, has gone 10 times to the All-Star Game, has 2 Golden Gloves and 6 Silver Bates in their showcases and their lifetime OPS is .927. So why doesn’t Pujols say goodbye to baseball as a player after pocketing $ 30 million in 2021?
“It is my last year under contract, but that does not mean that I cannot continue playing. I have not closed that door. I take it day after day, year after year, but they have not heard directly from my mouth that I am going to retire the year I is coming, or it’s going to be my last year, or I’m going to keep playing. I didn’t say anything like that. When that time comes, we’ll see. Just because you have one year left on your contract doesn’t mean it’s your last year. It could be, but not at the same time. God has not yet put the answer in my heart, “Pujols told ESPN.
Yes, indeed, that is what your heart feels. As it has happened with figures of the Major Leagues like Omar Vizquel; Pujols does not want to separate himself from the feeling that being an active baseball player produces. The one who consumes a shift daily, who decides a game with a home run or who can celebrate a championship. For a player of Pujols’ stature it must be very difficult to say goodbye. Unfortunately, however, time does not forgive, no matter what your name is.
After the 2014 season, Pujols has suffered a major offensive deterioration, as his defensive value has decreased after doing mostly a designated hitting job with the Los Angeles Angels. That OPS .900 and .1000 hitter became a .700 hitter and a 40-homer hitter was a 20-hitter. His WAR over the past three seasons, according to the FanGraphs portal, has been negative, so it’s not much. what Pujols can contribute above an average player. No MLB team will give Pujols millions if they can pay less for the same production.
These numbers no longer correspond to his millionaire contract and if he wants to remain active at 42 years old, Pujols will have to lower his head and accept annual agreements for little money, just for the love of baseball, since there is no brand or statistic he wants to get for enter the temple of the immortals. Even staying longer in the MLB could degrade his overall stats.
Pujols is already a legend, an immortal, and if he is intelligent he will step aside in 2022 to enjoy his family, legacy and design his speech for the day he becomes a member of the Hall of Fame.