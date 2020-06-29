Physicists, by capturing neutrinos that emanate from the Sun’s nucleus, have added the missing detail regarding the production of energy by nuclear fusion in our star.

Detection confirms long-ago theoretical predictions that one of the processes that generates energy on the Sun is a chain of reactions involving nuclei of carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen. This process fuses four protons into a helium nucleus, and releases two neutrinos, the lightest of known particles in matter, as well as other subatomic particles and copious amounts of energy. This carbon-nitrogen-oxygen (CNO) reaction is not the only route by which fusion occurs in the Sun: it generates less than 1% of the Sun’s energy. But it is believed to be the dominant source of energy in stars more big. The results represent the first direct detection of neutrinos generated by this process.

“It is intellectually beautiful to really confirm one of the fundamental predictions of stellar structure theory,” says Marc Pinsonneault, an astrophysicist at Ohio State University, Columbus.

The team from the Borexino underground experiment, which is being conducted in central Italy, reported the findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, at the Neutrino 2000 virtual conference.

That facility was the first to directly detect neutrinos created by different steps of a different reaction, the so-called proton-proton chain, which is responsible for most of the nuclear fusion in the Sun. “With the new achievement, Borexino has separated the two processes that give energy to the Sun », says Gioacchino Ranucci, who presented the results and is co-spokesperson for Borexino and physicist at the University of Milan.

The findings are a final achievement for Borexino, which continues to take data but which will surely close in a year. “We have finished with a final firecracker,” says the other co-spokesperson, Marco Pallavicini, a physicist at the University of Genoa.

Balloon detector

The Borexino solar neutrino experiment is installed under more than a kilometer of rock at the National Laboratories of Gran Sasso, near L’Aquila, in Italy; It has been in operation since 2007. The device consists of a giant nylon balloon filled with 278 tons of liquid hydrocarbons and submerged in water. The vast majority of neutrinos from the Sun traverse the Earth (and Borexino) in a straight line, but a tiny number of them bounce off the hydrocarbon electrons, causing flashes of light to be captured by the overlying photonic sensors. the wall of the water tank.

Neutrinos in the CNO chain of reactions are quite rare, as this corresponds to only a small part of solar fusion. Furthermore, it is easy to confuse CNO neutrinos with those produced by the radioactive decay of bismuth 210, an isotope that passes from the balloon’s nylon to the hydrocarbon mixture.

Although this contamination only occurs in extremely low concentrations, at most a few dozen bismuth nuclei decays a day, separating the solar signal from the bismuth noise required painstaking efforts since 2014. You couldn’t stop the bismuth from coming off the globe, so the objective was to slow down the rate at which the element infiltrated amid the fluid and ignore the signals coming from the outer edge. To do this, the team had to control the temperature imbalances through the tank, which produce convection and mix their contents faster. «The liquid must be extremely calm; it has to move at most a few tens of centimeters a month », explains Pallavicini.

In order to keep the hydrocarbons at a constant, uniform temperature, they wrapped the entire tank with an insulating blanket and installed heat exchangers to automatically balance the temperature at each point. And then they waited. Only in 2019 was the bismuth noise so muted that the neutron signal came through. By early 2020, they had added enough particles to detect neutrinos from the CN nuclear fusion chain.

“It is the first direct proof that hydrogen burning occurs with CNOs in stars,” says Aldo Serenelli, an astrophysicist at the Barcelona Institute of Space Sciences. “So it is truly amazing.”

The Solar Surface Conjecture

Aside from confirming theoretical predictions, the detection of CN neutrinos could shed light on the structure of its nucleus, specifically on the concentrations of the elements that astrophysicists call metals (any heavier than hydrogen and helium).

The amounts of neutrinos seen by Borexino appear consistent with standard models, according to which the “metallicity” of the Sun’s nucleus is similar to that of its surface. But more up-to-date studies have begun to cast doubt on that assumption, says Serenelli.

According to these studies, the metallicity is lower. And since those elements regulate the rate at which heat diffuses from the Sun’s core, it means that the core is slightly cooler than previously estimated. Neutrino production is extremely sensitive to temperature and, taken together, the various amounts of neutrinos seen by Borexino appear consistent with old metallicity values, not new ones, says Serenelli.

As a possible explanation, he and other astrophysicists have argued that the core has a higher metallicity than the outer layers. Its composition could inform the early stages of the Sun, before the formation of the planets removed some of the elements that accretion was accumulating in the young star.

Davide Castelvecchi / Nature News

Reference: «First Direct Experimental Evidence of CNO neutrinos», from the Borexino Collaboration, on arXiv: 2006.15115 [hep-ex].

Article translated and adapted by Research and Science with permission from Nature Research Group.

More information on the Neutrino 2020 website.