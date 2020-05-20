The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has raised this Tuesday the ban on increasing short positions on actions of the Spanish parquet. This measure adopted by the body chaired by Sebastián Albella has greatly weighed down the values ​​of the Ibex 35, which have registered significant falls in the Stock Market.

Thus, the body’s decision to allow bearish movements again has hurt Spanish listed companies, which after closing Monday’s session with increases, have changed trends. All the major stocks have fallen today: Telefónica has lost 9.43%, the third biggest drop in the Ibex, while Banco Santander has yielded 5.58%; BBVA, 4.52%; Inditex, 1.87%; Repsol, 1.09%; and Iberdrola, 0.6%. For its part, ACS has been left above 8% in Spanish parquet.

It must be remembered that the CNMV’s decision to temporarily ban short positions was adopted to curb panic and investor speculation andn Bag as a consequence of coronavirus. Once the ban has been lifted by the Spanish market supervisor, speculation and volatility have returned to the Spanish floor.

Sergio Avila, an analyst at IG Markets, highlights that “the veto of the short trade ban already allows investors to go bearish, taking advantage of this opportunity to go against the most cyclical sectors such as the banking sector.”

Europe

In this way, the Ibex 35 falls about 3% while other European exchanges, such as the German DAX, are trading with slight losses of around 0.5%. For its part, the American indices also show flat behavior, with the S&P 500 rising around 0.2%.

The measure adopted by the CNMV in Spain it has also been produced in other European countries, that from this Tuesday they again allow bearish positions. These countries are France, Belgium, Austria, Greece and Italy, which also present falls in Stock Market this Tuesday. However, the CNMV reminded that the new threshold of 0.1% of the share capital set by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) is still in force, for the purpose of notifying the body of short positions.