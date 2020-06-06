Related news

Confinement, more time on the Internet and economic crisis. Three ingredients that have become the perfect mix for those trying to take advantage of difficult times and ‘get a slice’ at the expense of the rest. Financial fraud is the order of the day and the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) It has already warned of 182 financial beach bars this year, of which 92, more than half, have been detected since the declaration of the state of alarm on March 14.

The calls financial beach bars They are entities that offer investment services, generally through the telephone or the Internet, without being registered or authorized to carry out their activity. For years, the detection of these types of scams It has been a priority for the CNMV, with increasing success in its ‘raids’. In 2018, the number of warnings stood at 68, already well above the average of 28 that, year after year, has been recorded since 2008.

Now, the crisis could accentuate this upward trend and, if the pace is maintained, 2020 will end up surpassing last year’s figures. It is a double-sided coin: on the one hand, the body chaired by Sebastián Albella demonstrates its strength to detect and stop the operation of beach bars, but, on the other hand, it is clear that the crisis is the perfect breeding ground for deception.

Beware of the Network

Sources of the supervisor consulted by Invertia indicate that “cases of entities that take advantage of the situation created by the spread of the virus have been detected”, although they consider that it is still early to draw precise conclusions on whether the health crisis has led to a higher volume of scams.

Still, they recognize certain common factors that could stem from confinement. “It can be inferred that the detection of beach bars on the Internet has intensified, since the face-to-face activity is limited. It is also evident that citizens can be connected for a longer time and this is the main access route for beach bars to their possible victims (a trend that we have been observing in recent months), so we have intensified the informative and preventive tasks in this regard “.

The sources consulted indicate that, from what they have detected in recent weeks, the most common scams “try to give investors information about the consequences of the pandemic on the evolution of markets financial, offering services to identify and manage potential risks, as well as to take advantage of possible “investment” opportunities. In this sense, they would not be very different from the services offered on other occasions, such as, to take a recent example, the fall in price. of oil “, they indicate.

“In other cases we have detected attempts to place high-risk financial products (how CFDs with high leverage, cryptocurrencies and all types of crypto assets) by unauthorized entities, sometimes warned by the CNMV and, on other occasions, with an open information file on the occasion of this detection, which, where appropriate, will be subject to the corresponding warning ” .

And a notice to boaters. The CNMV already gave the alarm bell last year about other types of companies known as ‘Recovery rooms’ who contact people who have been previously scammed with the offer to manage the recovery of their money.

The supervisor warns that these offers can “come from the beach bar that carried out the initial fraud or other people or companies that have acquired the lists of affected ”to repeat the play. In addition, it indicates that the usual thing is that these companies contact the scammed people by phone “Without having requested it.”

Profitability without risk? Suspicion!

Although each entity seems specialized in a type of scam, they usually act with the same modus operandi, overwhelming customer calls or attractive web pages, usually with names and contact details abroad. “There is no specific type of victim, as they are usually very elaborate and credible-looking scams that anyone can fall into,” they explain from the supervisor in his prevention guide against these frauds. And it is very easy to fall into the temptation of rapid and risk-free profitability. And more in times of crisis.

To detect this type of scam, the CNMV recommends following a series of simple steps, such as verifying that the entity that has contacted the consumer is registered. As easy as looking for your name on the supervisor’s website or on the Bank of Spain, always requesting the company that contacts you in an active way and, if possible, in writing.

“You have to be suspicious of things like high returns without risk, unexpected calls requesting an urgent investment, entry bonuses or pyramid schemes in which they ask you to also attract customers, “say the experts.

Contacting the institution, the police or the corresponding judicial authority is key if you suspect a beach bar that, in summer and in times of crisis, can set off fraud alarms.

In this sense, the CNMV recalls that the supervision of unregistered entities remains one of its priorities in the context created by the Covid-19 pandemic. And they remind users that there are two very important channels of obtaining information: “the information that investors send us (through inquiries, complaints or whistleblowing) and the investigations that the CNMV Investors Department “.

“In the latter case, our technicians are attending to the information that arrives through different non-contact channels at the moment. Furthermore, track social media, internet and other media to detect these activities with various tools, “sources from the CNMV indicate.” The information obtained by these channels is analyzed and evaluated and, if we consider it appropriate, we request information from those responsible. Both routes are fully active at the moment, “they recall.