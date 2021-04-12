The CNMV prepares the move to its new headquarters in Barcelona and Bilbao and equips itself with furniture

Related news

The National Stock Market Commission (CNMV) advances in the preparations for the moving of your Barcelona team to a new location and the opening of a new headquarters in Bilbao, two projects that it has been running for years and for which it has begun to equip itself with furniture.

The market supervisor has put out to tender the purchase of furniture for these two locations in order to provide the new offices “with the necessary functionality and operability”, as stated in the public tender. To do this, it has a joint budget of 116,668.2 euros, taxes included, for two different lots.

One part, 60,996.1 euros, will be allocated to the provision of tables, cabinets and shelves, which constitutes the first batch, while the rest, 55,672.1 euros, will be used to pay for the second package, which corresponds to the ashlar.

Companies interested in providing the CNMV with these materials may submit their offers until next Thursday, April 15.

The CNMV’s plan is to continue with the preparations for the Bilbao headquarters during 2021 and this same quarter to carry out the transfer of its equipment to the new location in Barcelona.

Agreement with the CNMC

In Barcelona, ​​the supervisor is about to change of campus. Along the second trimester of this year it plans to leave its current location, in Paseo de Gracia, and move to the building that currently occupies the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) in Barcelona, ​​with which it will share space.

Both supervisors reached an agreement in the fall of last year to share space in this headquarters and the CNMV will be located on the fourth floor of the building, located at Calle Bolivia, number 56.

At the same time, the supervisor is immersed in preparations for the opening of a new headquarters in Bilbao with the aim of enhancing its business character, an objective that was born during the presidency of Sebastian Albella, who left office last December.

Finally, the destination chosen for the headquarters will be the emblematic building of the old Customs, property of the State, in whose restoration some 13 million euros were invested, according to El Correo published.

At the moment, the refurbishment works of these two new locations continue to be carried out at the moment, but the supervisor has decided to start the new hires to have a margin.