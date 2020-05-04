Related news

The sustainability will have to wait. The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has left for the coming year the elaboration of its global plan in environmental, social and governance matters (ESG). It’s one of the 11 objectives that the institution delays to adapt its 2020 Activity Plan to the emergence of the coronavirus.

With this review, 33 of the 44 action objectives initially set by the supervisory institution of the Spanish market are maintained. Also, add two new ones. However, despite these adjustments, the CNMV has pointed out that some may require certain “modifications” in the calendar or scope.

In this sense, the body chaired by Sebastián Albella has reported that certain plans will require a longer term for their execution. At this point, external factors such as the suspension of administrative proceedings bidding in the state of alarm, but also for operational reasons that “advise to allocate the available resources to other activities.”

Bet on teleworking

Beyond the internal sustainability plan, the CNMV postpones the elaboration of a strategic information systems plan and the elaboration of a code of good practices for encourage long-term stakeholder involvement. A measure that was in accordance with the recent approval by the Government of what are known as ‘loyalty actions’ in the Spanish legal system.

The two new objectives involve adapting the institution’s Contingency Plan to prepare a full telework model -a system that has had to be adopted at forced marches due to the continuity of the operations of the markets but the closing of offices- and the modification of the technical guide on the training and certification of financial intermediaries for enable non-face-to-face online testing.

Beyond these changes, the CNMV has underlined its “importance” in relation to financial stability. Here he has particularly highlighted his participation in the Macroprudential Authority Financial Stability Council (Amcesfi).

