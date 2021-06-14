The CNMV imposes its highest fine on Q-Renta since 2018 for its bad practices in the MAB

Related news

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has imposed two penalties for very serious offenses to Q-Rent by bad investment practices in companies of the old Alternative Stock Market (MAB). Between the two they add 2,075 million euros, the largest amount established since 2018 by the supervisor.

The sanctions are for “the inadequate management of conflicts of interest in the management and advisory operations on securities listed on the MAB and other incidents on internal organization “, as published this Thursday by the Official State Gazette (BOE). A scandal that broke out in 2018, when the CNMV ordered the paralysis of the redemptions in the Annapurna and Sphere Equities funds, of the firm Esfera Capital whose management was delegated to Q-Renta.

Almost a third of its portfolios were invested in illiquid stocks listed on the MAB, now rebranded as BME Growth. Specifically, the financial firm was accused of manipulation in Eurona, 1nkemia, Only Apartments and Euroconsult, in which those responsible for Q-Renta had financial interests.

Amounts and infractions

On the one hand, the CNMV has fined the securities agency 2 million euros for the inadequate management of conflicts of interest in this operation during the period covered between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2017. On the other hand, a penalty of 75,000 euros has been established for deficiencies in the keeping of order records and their supporting documents, as well as other control aspects.

Is about firm sanctions in administrative proceedings, subject to judicial review by the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the National Court.

Previously, in October of last year, the CNMV itself imposed four sanctions on Q-Renta Agencia de Valores due to market manipulation in several MAB listed companies for a total amount of 480,000 euros. Those fines were for the activity carried out between 2015 and 2017 at 1nkemia, Only Apartments, Euroconsult, Home Meal Replacement and Inclam.

Court judgments

Likewise, last November, the administrators of Q-Renta were already sentenced by the 25th Court of Barcelona to compensate a retired couple with 387,069 euros, plus default interest, following a lawsuit filed by Asufin. The judge considered it to be proven that the firm collected equity from investors that it allegedly advised independently and then assigned it to MAB companies in which its managers had economic interests.

However, the consumer association explains that it currently has 35 legal proceedings filed for these practices against Q-Renta. As a whole, add claims of 2.5 million euros for those affected.