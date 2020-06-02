Related news

The reinforcement of the female quota on the boards of directors of the Spanish listed companies you will have to wait. The president of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Sebastián Albella, announced on Tuesday that “at the end we are going to give two years, until 2022, to get 40%“

This has been confirmed by Albella in her speech at the VII Councilor’s Forum, which is being held virtually this Tuesday. In this sense, it has referred to recommendations 14 and 15 of the Good Corporate Governance Code drafted by the CNMV in 2015 and which is now in the process of reform. The president of the institution has explained that this delay has been taken “in response to the requests submitted.”

In this sense, Albella has also underlined that the prospects for meeting the 30% of female directors that the body had set for this 2020 are positive. For this good evolution, he said, also has decided to be “responsive” to requests of companies to have one more year than planned to increase the quota by another 10 percentage points.

With regard to these points of the so-called ‘Rodríguez Code’, referring to the institution’s former president, Elvira Rodríguez, her successor has stressed that “there has been debate about whether the recommendation should focus on women or focus on the under-represented genderIn this sense, Albella has said that there is still no firm decision on the matter.

On the other hand, he has referred to the recommendation that he wants to introduce in the code so that boards of directors act on suspicions of corrupt practices even before Justice intervenes. In this sense, Albella has explained that “we explicitly mentioned the word corruption on several occasions”, but the body is considering deleting this word in some points. “We do not want to give the image that our listed companies are more affected by corruption than in other countries,” he explained.

