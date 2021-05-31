The CNMV authorizes the takeover of the Irish Kerry by Biosearch

Related news

The Irish Kerry Group opens free way for its opa by Biosearch. The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) has authorized the Takeover bid for 100% of the Spanish listed in exchange for the 2.2 euro cash payment for each of your actions.

The final go-ahead for the operation arrives almost three months after admission for processing of your brochure. In this sense, the CNMV began to review the documentation of the offer provided by Kerry on March 2. Now, the institution considers that the consideration offered “is considered sufficiently justified” in accordance with current legislation.

Within this speech, the CNMV indicates that “it has taken into account in this regard that the offer price is not less than the greater of the fair price and the one that results from taking into account and with justification of their respective relevance the methods contained in the valuation report presented by the bidder. “Now, it is pending to know when it will start the acceptance period for Biosearch shareholders set by Kerry through its Iberian subsidiary, which will be the executor of the purchase.

Prior authorizations

In addition, the authorization of the CNMV comes almost a month after the go-ahead from the government to the transaction, what was essential to proceed with the transaction due to the restrictions on foreign investment in Spanish companies currently in force. A shield that was imposed to prevent the takeover of strategic companies by foreign investors in the midst of a pandemic.

This procedure was resolved in the Council of Ministers on April 28, but it was not until Friday 30 of the same month that Biosearch communicated it to the CNMV itself. “The authorization of foreign investment resulting from the offer has been granted in accordance with the provisions” in current regulations, he explained in relevant information sent to the supervisor.

Days after the CNMV’s admission, it was the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) that gave its go-ahead to “the economic concentration operation.” A green light that came on on March 16 after not finding evidence that integration could lead to problems competition in the sector.

The offer is aimed at a total of 57.7 million shares, although it is subject to acceptance of at least 50% of this amount. This volume, which is already largely assured, since Lactalis Iberia has irrevocably committed to accept the offer with its 29.5% from Biosearch.

Kerry Iberia has guaranteed that has sufficient debt and equity commitments to face the full payment of the consideration of the offer, whose price meets the requirements to be considered as a fair price, according to those responsible.

Since the operation was announced, Biosearch shares hover around the price offered by Kerry, although without exceeding it. This same Thursday, the company closed completely flat at 2.17 euros per share, and with very low trading volumes.

Quarterly losses

At the close of the first quarter, Biosearch published losses of 59,000 euros, compared to a profit of 91,000 euros in the same period last year. A turn to the red that has been attributed to the decrease in the sales figure due to lower demand in the area of ​​probiotics and extracts.

In this sense, food technology group revenue fell 9.6% up to 5.9 million euros. The listed company has also warned that the comparison is more adverse as a result of a particularly intense first quarter of 2020 in sales.

Throughout the first three months of 2021, the gross operating profit (Ebitda) stood at 330,000 euros, 37.9% lower than last year. A contraction that has been linked to the slowdown in some orders and an increase in the company’s merchandise.