The CNMV authorizes funds and sicavs to invest in cryptocurrency derivatives

The National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) finally opens the door to cryptocurrencies in Spanish investment funds and other collective investment institutions, such as sicavs. The supervisor will allow exposure to these assets through certain financial instruments and with strict conditions.

The criteria for these vehicles has been set in attention to a legal vacuum that exists on these derivatives. The CNMV includes this possibility in an update of a question and answer document on the regulations of collective investment institutions (IIC) that was released on May 7.

Eligible cryptocurrency instruments are reduced to those who “have daily trading”, whereby “the market price is determined from sales transactions carried out by third parties.” In addition, UCITS or harmonized funds will not be able to do so. through embedded derivatives Like the ETC (exchange-traded commodity), the ETN (exchange-traded note) or instruments called ‘Delta One’.

Similarly, in the QuasiUCITS the possibility of investing in derivatives whose direct underlying is cryptocurrencies is excluded. The leveraged ones are also left out. Thus, the permit would be reduced to exchange-traded funds (ETF), some specific listed products and other investment funds with exposure to this universe as indicated.

For their part, hedge funds could have exposure to cryptocurrencies through a wider range of derivatives. This is because these funds, reserved for professional investors, do not have limitations regarding the underlying, as long as upon expiration or settlement do not imply delivery of cryptocurrencies.

Warnings in the brochure

In any case, in attention to its “high risk” of volatility and other implications such as the “high speculative component” of its valuation on which the CNMV has already given repeated warnings, the brochures of the vehicles that decide to incorporate crypto into their investment universe they will have to notify. In this sense, the supervisor specifies that they must include an express and prominent mention of this exposure and the risks that it may entail.

To date, there were no Spanish managers with exposure to this type of assets, although several had been interested in formulas to achieve it within the limits allowed by Spanish regulation. In line with this trend, some managers specialized in solutions for institutional investors have launched specific products, like Wisdom Tree and ETC Group.