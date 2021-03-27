The CNMV appoints Ángel Benito as the new general director of markets

Related news

The council of the National Stock Market Commission (CNMV) has appointed Angel Benito new general director of markets, the position that until a few months ago the current president of the organization, Rodrigo Buenaventura, held. This has been communicated by the supervisory institution in a note.

Benito, what He has been a director of the CNMV since 2017 and this will continue to be the case until May 1 of this year, he already held the position of general director of markets between 2000 and 2007 after previously dealing with the areas of primary markets and emissions.

The new general director of markets of CNMV has been speaker at the working group on corporate governance of the European Union and chair of the supervisor’s clearing and settlement group.

It has also participated in multiple working groups of ESMA and IOSCO, the European and international supervisors, respectively, and the Financial Stability Board (FSB), for which it has a long career linked to stock markets.

The general direction of markets groups the departments of primary markets, secondary markets, financial and corporate reporting and the market surveillance unit.