The CNMC alerts the excessive CLH debt ratios and recommends that it be kept properly capitalized by “the relevance of society to guarantee supply of liquid hydrocarbons ». In an analysis of the company’s accounts for the 2013-2018 period, known this Friday, the agency warns of “very high” levels of debt, outside the range of “recommended values” by the CNMC.

Furthermore, Competition draws attention to the distribution of dividends for shareholders, which reaches 100% of the profit in the period analyzed. Definitely, high debt that the shareholders do not reduce but they they share all the profit The exercise.

The CLH owners are foreign funds: the British CVC owns 25% of the capital, followed by the Canadian firm Omers Infrastructure, with 24.7%, the Australian Macquarie (20%), the Dutch pension fund manager APG, WSIB and Credit Agricole, each with 10%.

The body chaired by José María Marín Burned indicates that society has maintained a leverage ratio greater than 79% in the six years analyzed, calculated on net equity at book value.

Report

The CNMC report also highlights that the evolution of CLH’s main economic-financial indicators for the 2013-2018 period, in particular the high profitability of the company, its increasing results over time, its high degree of amortization of assets and reducing your financial expenses are aspects to consider.

With regard to the profit and loss account, the CNMC indicates that the net amount of CLH’s turnover it has increased during the five-year period (+ 7.6%), mainly due to the growth in revenues from the provision of services in the land and air sectors, which represent 92.6% of the net amount of turnover.

The operating result is positive for the six years analyzed and has grown 28% during the five years analyzed. Meanwhile, the financial result is negative for the first three years analyzed and positive for the following three, mainly due to the increase in financial income, specifically the dividends received from CLH’s subsidiary companies. Thus, the net result for the year is positive in the six years analyzed, and shows an upward trend, after growing 63% from 2013 to 2018.

As of December 31, 2018, CLH’s liabilities represent 89.6% of total assets (net worth represents the remaining 10.4%). Regarding the structure of the liability, this is mainly made up of debts with credit institutions and other debts with Public Administrations. Current liabilities represent 66% of total liabilities.