The CNMC opens a sanctioning file against Amazon and Apple for agreeing practices against competition | Industry

The CNMC has opened a file with Apple and Amazon for restrictive competition practices on the Amazon Spain website.

A strong controversy has shaken the technology industry of our country after the statement published by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC). In it it is announced a sanctioning file against Apple and Amazon for agreeing to limit competition in Spain.

According to the CNMC, on the Amazon website in Spain there have been trade restrictions on third-party companies in order to reduce competition in the sale of Apple products, an illegal practice in our country that affects retailers.

In addition, all this served to establish the “position of Amazon in the sector of the provision of marketing services to third-party retailers through online platforms (Marketplace) in Spain.”

This investigation does not seem to be in its first steps, but the access that the CNMC has had to key information on infringements made by Amazon and Apple.

Reportedly, the sanctioning file affects various Amazon and Apple companies in our country: Amazon Services Europe S.À.RL; Amazon Europe Core S.À.RL; Amazon EU S.À.RL; and Amazon Online Spain, SL, Apple Distribution International Ltd .; Apple Retail Spain, SL; and Apple Marketing Iberia, SA

They have carried out anticompetitive practices in the sale of electronic products over the internet that violate various laws and that the CNMC summarizes as “a agreement between both groups that would include possible restrictions on the Amazon website in Spain”.

Xiaomi has a wide catalog of mobiles in Spain and we have compiled them all, also ordered by price range from cheapest to most expensive.

The restrictions detected would affect the advertising of products that compete with Apple, as well as various campaigns addressed to customers of this manufacturer. Similarly, also would limit the retail sale of Apple products carried out by third companies.

Now a process opens that it could take a year and a half before reaching its resolution, but at the moment the information transmitted by the CNMC reveals that there may be a case of great magnitude after the investigation.