The CNMC opens a disciplinary proceedings against Apple and Amazon for agreeing between them and limiting competition

Spain points to Amazon and Apple. The National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) has announced the initiation of a disciplinary proceedings against the two technological giants for possible restrictive practices of competition. The report explains that Amazon and Apple, as well as their different national companies, would have agreed upon regarding Apple products sold on Amazon.

As the CNMC explains, they have had “access to certain information from which the existence of rational indications of an infringement can be deduced.” Specifically, the agreement between Apple and Amazon would include possible restrictions in Amazon Spain to third companies.

Spain investigates the alliance between Apple and Amazon

This agreement would have the effect of limitation of retail sale of Apple products by third parties. That is, according to the CNMC, Apple and Amazon would have collaborated to promote the direct sale of Apple’s official iPhone, iPad or MacBook, but would have limited the scope of those same products sold by retailers.

The pact between Amazon and Apple would also affect the advertising of competing Apple products and certain campaigns directed at Apple customers by Amazon. The CNMC does not provide further details in this regard.

In response to Engadget, sources from Amazon Spain explain that “we are going to fully collaborate with the CNMC in its investigation”, without adding further comments. An 18-month period is now open for resolution.

In November 2018, Apple and Amazon announced their agreement to sell their products in Spain. In its day it was explained that Amazon sent a statement to all those independent sellers of Apple products, whether new or reconditioned, where they were informed that they should eliminate their products, and if they want to continue selling these devices had to approach Apple to apply to be authorized resellers.

In Engadget | As it enters industry after industry, Amazon wins ballots among regulators fighting for competition and against monopolies