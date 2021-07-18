The CNMC intermediates in the fiber agreement between Red Eléctrica and Reintel | News | Infrastructures

The CNMC intermediates the fiber agreement between Red Eléctrica and Reintel.

The CNMC has approved the resolution of a procedure for the adoption of a legally binding decision in relation to the contracts for the transfer of the right to use fiber optics between Red Eléctrica de España (REE) and Red Eléctrica Infraestructuras de Telecomunicación (Reintel).

This resolution refers to the contractual agreements reached by both and for which the former has assigned the right to use and enjoy the optical fiber necessary to carry out the transport activity in a long-term horizon, while receiving a series of services from Reintel, including the right to use fiber.

This resolution does not refer to the surplus optical fiber of the carrier that REE has historically assigned to the infrastructure subsidiary so that it, in turn, can provide telecommunications services to third parties from whose income the consumer will benefit in part in accordance with the provisions of the remuneration methodology for the electricity transmission activity approved by the CNMC in 2019 (Circular 5/2019).

Compliance with sector regulations

Article 34.5 of the Electricity Sector Law allows transmission networks to be used to carry out telecommunications activities for third parties under certain conditions.

The resolution approved by the CNMC establishes certain conditions to guarantee that the transfer of essential fiber for the transport operation and complies with the requirements established in the sectoral regulations.

REE and Reintel must adapt certain contractual clauses for the use of fiber optics

In particular, REE and Reintel must adapt certain contractual clauses so that the use of the optical fiber necessary to operate the transport network and the priority of the electric service are guaranteed.

No impact on the carrier’s compensation

In accordance with the provisions of article 18 of the Circular 5/2019, which establishes the remuneration for transport, these fiber assignment contracts they will not entail an additional cost for the transport activity, which are satisfied by electricity consumers through access tolls.

In this sense, a series of conditions have been established that guarantee that the costs generated by this intra-group operation cannot have any impact on the remuneration of transport.

Obligations to provide certain information

In the legally binding decision, obligations to provide information have been incorporated that guarantee compliance with the conditions agreed therein.