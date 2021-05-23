The CNMC incorporates the WACC methodology in the telco sector | News | Communications

The CNMC has established a new methodology for calculating the weighted average cost of capital (known as WACC, from English Weighted Average Cost of Capital) for operators in the telecommunications sector. In addition, in this resolution, the WACC for fiscal year 2020 is calculated according to the new methodology.

The CNMC calculates this cost each year for operators in the telecommunications sector subject to the cost accounting obligation (Telefónica, Telefónica Móviles, Vodafone, Orange and Cellnex). To do this, a methodology approved in 2012. In November 2019, the European Commission adopted a Communication on harmonization of the calculation of the WACC. The CNMC has adapted this methodology following all the principles established in the EC communication.

The CNMC incorporates the WACC methodology in the telco sector.

The result of applying the new methodology assumes that, in general, the value of WACC for integrated operators suffers a slight decrease compared to 2019, reducing the cost of own resources and increasing the cost of third-party resources. In fiscal year 2019, the average WACC calculated for integrated operators (Telefónica, Telefónica Móviles, Vodafone, Orange) was 6.38%, while for fiscal year 2020 that value stood at 6.36%. In the case of Cellnex’s WACC, the decrease has been greater since in 2019 its value was 6.77% while in 2020 this value is 6.25%.

The WACC is used in the cost models used by the CNMC to determine the prices of different wholesale services. A lower WACC implies a lower cost of capital that will carry over to the different regulated wholesale prices when they are reviewed. The WACC is also used in the CNMC’s economic replicability tests.

The CNMC estimates the weighted average cost of capital in different sectors that it regulates and supervises. It should be noted that there may be some differences in the specific definition of the calculation methodology of some of the WACC parameters due to regulatory aspects, sectoral differences in their use, heterogeneous characteristics of regulated companies, proposals for homogenization at the European level for each sector such as the Communication of the European Commission of application for the telecommunications sector, European comparisons of remuneration models and recommendations of good regulatory practices.

The new methodology has been approved after the notification of the proposal to the European Commission, BEREC, National Regulatory Authorities of other EU Member States and the Ministry of the Economy.