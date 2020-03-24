FC Barcelona wants the players that make up all its sports sections to agree to lower their salary by 50%. That is the proposal that the various leaders of the sections have transferred to their employees, although nobody seems excessively satisfied with the situation, especially in the basketball and handball sections.

In soocer, Marca announced that the first proposal had been rejected, However, there is not a full consensus in the workforce because they know that they cannot excessively force the machine if they do not want to damage their public image. Barça currently spends 620 million euros on salaries for its top soccer players and almost 40 million on staff related to this activity.

The club knows that liquidity was not exactly its strength during the presidential stage of Josep María Bartomeu And this situation may lead the club to request more credits in the absence of income from ticketing, T-shirt sales and, above all, the sale of television rights.

The Camp Nou, without an audience in the stands.

Although the official competitions have not been officially suspended, there are players, especially from the basketball and handball squads, who have threatened to take to court such a drastic discount.

The club knows that it has to pay the payrolls for the month of March in short and they only want to pay 100% of what is stipulated by contract until March 13, moment when the Government of Spain decreed the State of Alarm.

The club’s idea is to pay half the tab to all its athletes and hopes that they understand that this is a totally exceptional situation. The entity is nervous because the response received was not what was expected. In the club, however, they maintain that they must reach an agreement this week by hook or by crook.