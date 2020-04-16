         The CNI publishes its “decalogue” of security recommendations on Apple devices

The National Intelligence Center, through the National Cryptologic Center, has published a security guide for Apple services. Issued last March and collected by ABC, it has more than 120 pages aimed at informing and making recommendations to users. The truth is that it is a fairly comprehensive guide, which is worth checking out.

Decalogue of security measures in Apple services

The document is quite exhaustive, examining every Apple service related to iCloud, Apple ID, or device security. In the final part, the CNI makes a series of recommendations in the form of a decalogue. They are as follows:

Choose one strong password for Apple ID, which combines numbers and letters. We must not recycle it from any other service or device. The iCloud keychain can help you review them.

The 2-factor authentication it must be activated for Apple ID. We tell you here how to do it.

When using iMessage and FaceTime, the email associated with our Apple ID can be hidden and changed by the phone number. In this way, we will not share our email with the communications that we make by these means.

Activate and use the Search app, to manage lost devices, find and delete them remotely if necessary. An essential app when trying to recover a lost iPhone, Mac or iPad.

It recommends disabling Continuity or part of these services, because according to the document it is recommended to disable the Wi-Fi and bluetooth antennas (we understand that to avoid external attacks).

Have AirDrop disabled by default and, if enabled, don’t use open mode with the option “All”.

Make use of the service Sign in with Apple, launched with iOS 13. This function allows you to hide your email by registering with third-party services and apps.

The CCN also recommends disabling location services, including photos (you can do it from your Mac or iPhone after taking them). And enable it only in apps that really require it.

As for Siri, from the center it is indicated that we must deactivate the assistant on the lock screen. How to avoid unwanted access to certain functions or device information (you can ask “Who am I” to show you the name and phone number of the owner). Also disable Siri suggestions and search for apps that are delicate.

Do not share via iCloud Notes, documents, folders, etc. in public mode and “close” what we share when we stop using it.

A balance between safety and comfort

In general, they are sensible recommendations although some are a bit excessive. Location services must be activated carefully and only to apps that really need it (Cabify or Uber, for example). But the case of the photos is essential to have a photo library not only organized, but also to be able to recover memories that we did not even know were on the reel.

Continuity brings a lot of utility, activating or deactivating them as needed is uncomfortable. These services have the advantage that make encrypted connections and dependent on the proximity between devices, so the risk is very low.

Disabling the use of Siri on the lock screen also prevents using Oye Siri, as well as the announcement of messages. With this you lose one of the most outstanding functions of the assistant, becoming dependent on other HomePod-type devices if you have them.

It is clear that many of the proposed measures add an important layer of security. But others add an obstacle or prevent enjoyment of functions very useful causing discomfort. Features whose greatest value is precisely to provide comfort.

