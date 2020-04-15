         The CNI advises against using Zoom for meetings where sensitive information is handled

During the last weeks Zoom is still current. First, for its sudden success stemming from the rise of teleworking, and second, for the controversies surrounding its safety. The company has taken steps to address user concerns, but that has not prevented the use of the tool for certain uses from being discouraged.

One of the last bodies to discourage its use has been the CCN-CERT, the Spanish body dependent on the CNI which is responsible for responding to computer security incidents. The main problem? Being a big target for cyber attackers given their recent popularity.

The CNI dependent center assures that Zoom is currently in the target of cyber attackers

Its use is acceptable as long as the content of the meetings is not very sensitive

The use of Zoom and its implications for security and privacy. Recommendations and good practices is the document that the CCN-CERT has prepared for clarify implications on using Zoom and offer recommendations on the safe use of the tool.

This center, dependent on the National Intelligence Center, makes it clear that this application is fundamentally dedicated to corporate communication through instant messaging and video calls. it is, with proper configuration, a suitable tool in most cases despite being on the target of cybercriminals. And it highlights the regular publication of security patches against the initial vulnerabilities detected.

The CNI considers it acceptable to use Zoom for meetings “that are not very sensitive”, classes and routine matters

However, the Spanish body clarifies that it is an option to consider in telework scenarios, such as the current one, and in which sensitive information is not handled. That is, where confidential or private data, security keys, information that cannot be disclosed, etc. are not shared.

Only, with proper implementation, minimum security requirements in terms of configuration and maintaining good practices, the CCN-CERT considers the risk of using Zoom “acceptable” in meetings in which content is handled that “is not very sensitive “, school classes and situations outside the

office on routine matters.

The CNI advises against using Zoom for meetings where sensitive information is handled