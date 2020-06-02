The flow of people in the Mexico City metro stations is not what was registered until March of this year when the country still circulated naturally and without the shadow of more than 90,000 cases of confirmed Covid-19 infections. But the dynamic of overcrowding of users during the “peak hours” continues.

This Monday was the starting point for the reactivation of some economic activities in the country, although the public scenario is not far from that seen weeks ago: acrowding of people on public transport, faces covered with pieces of cloth or face masks, some of them misplaced; few businesses open and trying to integrate the new “healthy distance” measures and without the presence of traffic jams but constant flow of cars.

Collective Metro Transport. Photo: Fernando Luna Arce / Forbes México.

The subway walls remember with large yellow signs to users who are in an area of ​​high contagion and the obligation to wear face masksAlthough most of them try to place themselves on the marked points on the ground to establish a “healthy distance”, the space on the platform ends up being insufficient and this is further reduced in the station transshipment corridors.

Collective Metro Transport. Photo: Fernando Luna Arce / Forbes México

The same number of street vendors are also not found in the trains or subway corridors that were a common image of this means of transport, but some resist, like the teenager who fills an atomizer with liquid, that it ensures is a disinfectant, and offers it to users in exchange for a few coins; or a woman who carries a minor in her arms and walks the train while cleaning the railings and asking for financial help.

Metro Medical Center. Photo: Angélica Escobar / Forbes México.

Already in the surface can also be seen the attempt, sometimes clumsy, of the capital to comply with the measures hygiene and distance.

Building. Photo: Fernando Luna Arce / Forbes México

For example, the first hours of the day, in the works and construction zones, which begin to resume activities due to recently called “the new essential activities”, small groups of employees are seen congregating to follow the new instructions.

Another red point of the public space in the city are the banks, where the users are formed to access the branches, some trying to keep distance between them, others more carefree.

Businesses in the Historic Center. Photo: Fernando Luna Arce / Forbes México

Attempts to recover normality and also appear in the capital’s plinth Two demonstrations, one of auxiliary policemen demanding the retroactive payment of some wages that the capital government promised weeks ago, and the other of theater artists and musicians asking for support from the federal government, all with masks, some with masks, but most of them crowded together.

Auxiliary police protest. Photo: Fernando Luna Arce / Forbes México

Polanco. Photo: Fernando Luna Arce / Forbes México

Polanco. Photo: Fernando Luna Arce / Forbes México

F.C. from Cuernavaca, Polanco. During lunchtime, there was also no movement in this area of ​​the city. Photo: Angélica Escobar / Forbes México.

Afternoon of June 1, 2020. Plaza Carso, Polanco. Photo: Angélica Escobar / Forbes México.

Coronavirus returned to the new normal. Businesses in the Historic Center. Photo: Fernando Luna Arce / Forbes México

Photo: Fernando Luna Arce / Forbes México

Coronavirus returned to the new normal. Businesses in the Historic Center. Photo: Fernando Luna Arce / Forbes México

Photo: Fernando Luna Arce / Forbes México

Locals and street vendors near Metro Universidad remain closed, they used to sell food. Photo: Angélica Escobar / Forbes México.

Metro Auditorium exit. We expected to see the usual lines of people looking for transportation to get to their workplaces, it was not like that, the panorama was very lonely. Photo: Angélica Escobar / Forbes México.

One of the most chaotic cruises in the city was very calm in the afternoon. Sevilla y reforma, CDMX: Photo: Angélica Escobar / Forbes México.

Pedestrian crossing in Reforma. Photo: Angélica Escobar / Forbes México.

The line at the only open ticket office did not exceed 10 people. Metro Universidad, CDMX, June 1, 2020. Photo: Angélica Escobar / Forbes México.

