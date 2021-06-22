The clues that would reveal that Ester Exposito already has a new boyfriend

However, some followers of the famous couple began to carry out ‘investigations’, based on social media interactions, and would have found the true reason for the separation.

A user made a thread on Twitter in which she explains that Ester is very possibly dating the urban genre singer Rauw Alejandro.

Immediately her publication went viral and in it, the user shared screenshots, dates and even videos that would prove the theory of a romance between the singer and the actress of Elite.

The clearest so far have been the public interactions that the interpreter has made in the photos of Ester.

But also, a few days ago Rauw He claimed to be ‘lost’ in Europe, from a mysterious location; same that the Spanish fans deciphered immediately, the park ‘El Retiro’, located in Madrid, place of residence of Exposito.

Hours after having published the above, Ester and Raw began to upload party videos at the same time in a place that seemed to be the same and according to several Internet users, Ester’s voice could be heard in the background in several Raw videos.