The clubs unanimously agree on the renewal of Antonio Martín

07/15/2021 at 5:40 PM CEST

Sport.es

The clubs of the ACB have unanimously proposed and agreed to renew Antonio Martín as president of the Association of Basketball Clubs until 2025. Antonio Martín (Madrid, 1966) was appointed president of the acb in July 2018 for a period of four seasons, until 2022.

One year before completion, The clubs have wanted to reinforce their confidence in the management carried out and have unanimously proposed and agreed to renew their mandate until 2025.

In his three years at the helm of the ACB, Antonio Martín and his management team -with Director General José Miguel Calleja at the helm- have faced the challenges of the pandemic and the change of direction and image of the organization, in addition to lead economic growth with 23% more revenue, and normalize relationships with organizations that make up the ecosystem of Spanish basketball.

Grateful for the trust

Antonio Martín wanted “To thank the clubs for their confidence, both in the management carried out and in what we can do together in the coming years. Since arriving in 2018 I have felt your full support & rdquor ;.

“This decision shows that despite the different nature of each of the clubs, they have shown great generosity to work together and to take the acb to the next level of interest. We have the best national league in Europe, with very great teams, coaches, players and referees of the first world order. We have a long way to go; our challenge is to be more and more attractive, reach more audiences and continue the growth in income generation & rdquor;, Add.

Finally, the president of the ACB stressed that “This renewal also has to do with institutional stability fostered by good relations with the CSD, the FEB and other organizations, which share constructive dialogue to make basketball grow & rdquor;