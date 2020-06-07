The League is about to return and will do so without an audience. However, clubs are already working on the possibility of allowing fans access to their stadiums. Everything indicated that the season would end behind closed doors, but depending on how the coronavirus infection data evolved, we could stop seeing the empty stands earlier than expected. Even so, the capacity would be reduced to 30% of its capacity and the teams try to find the formula to decide who would be the lucky ones who would enjoy soccer again as it was known until now.

The Government, at the moment, does not allow public entry to football stadiums, although it does in bullrings. Among the preventive measures that prevent the expansion of COVID-19 is that sports shows remain closed to fans, but from the Executive are willing to negotiate the possibility that the League can end with people in the stands, once all the provinces enter phase 3 of the de-escalation.

CSD and Health preferences pass because the public does not return until next season. However, several autonomous communities such as Galicia or Andalusia and teams like Las Palmas and other modest ones, together with the League, are pressing for the green light to be given to attending stadiums with reduced capacity. A measure that could help normalize the situation vis-à-vis the outside and promoting international tourism again, main source of income for coastal areas.

The problem for clubs, if fans are allowed to enter the fields, would be in decide who are the lucky subscribers who can enter the stadium. All clubs allocate more than 50% of the capacity of their stadiums to their subscribers, but only 30% would be allowed to attend. Therefore, only a few could enjoy the live matches in the stadium.

Choice of fans by draw?

The most likely election method would be similar to that of the finals. The teams would have to open a platform for those interested in attending to register and, once the deadline closed, they would proceed to raffle the available towns among applicants.

Further, the clubs would have to draw up action protocols to avoid crowds, even with 30% of the stadium capacity. Several of them, like Espanyol, would already be doing it. The requirements to be followed would be to control access and prevent queues from forming around the stadium at the entrance, in addition to eviction, it should also be done in stages and, during the meeting, fans should always comply with the safety distance to avoid possible infections.