One of the big bets for this season of Barca is the signing of Lautaro Martinez. The striker is, along with Neymar, one of the club’s most ambitious goals in the summer. These are not simple moments of doors inside Barcelona, with an institutional crisis that will bring queue for months and that could end the stage of Josep Maria Bartomeu in front of the entity.

The Blaugrana club has been making numbers for months with the signing of the Argentine striker. It is one of the objectives to renew the lead, the successor of a Luis Suarez that he would be giving his last flicks. Attempts to sign him, so far, have been unsuccessful. The economic barrier is the main stumbling block, the Inter de Milan ask for more than what the Barca you are willing to pay, more than you can afford to pay.

This story fully enters the Manchester City of Pep Guardiola. The English club is also strongly interested in the Argentine, for which it would be willing to make an effort this summer, given the lack of activity that still presents the Barca. According to the Daily Express, citizens would be willing to pay the termination clause of the ram that is 111 million euros, thus taking away their preferential option from the Catalans. It is a price that the English box could pay for, which is also looking for a substitute for guarantees at Kun Omen and to compete with Gabriel Jesus.

«There is a very big possibility, he is a player who has no roof. The one who decides is the player, but being Leo Messi, I think he has a little more chance of wanting to go next to the bigger one, “he said these days. Sergio Zárate, representative of the player, who put foot and a half in the Barca. The market will dictate where the Argentine will end, which seems to be before his last season in the Inter de Milan despite the fact that a neroazurro heavyweight as its vice president, the mythical Javier Zanetti, I still see him in the Italian capital: «I think he has a lot left in Italy«.