The Azulcrema midfielder is next on the list to go to Europe, Sebastián Córdova at just 22 years old he has forged a career in various clubs since MX Ascent up to First Division and in the last year he has taken over a starting position in one of the best clubs in Liga MX. by the hand of Miguel Herrera.

Due to his good performances, the Americanista squad is in the orbit of some European clubs and is only waiting for the right moment to sign with a team from the Old Continent.

I would like to go to England, Spain or Italy. I feel ready to go

Sebastián Córdova.

On October 2, 2019, Cordova He made his international debut at an absolute level with Mexico in a friendly match against Trinidad and Tobago in the State of Mexico, on that occasion it was reported that some viewers of Manchester United and Real Betis followed closely, leaving good impressions.

Mexico v Trinidad & Tobago – International Friendly

In more recent information, national media such as Juanfutbol have revealed that two other clubs have emerged to the midfielder’s bid, the Seville of Spain and the Benfica From Portugal. These institutions would try to sign the player before the start of the next season, the footballer himself confessed that he would like to play mostly in England before in Spain, but regardless of the country, any club will contribute to his football development.

Likewise, just a few days ago the player expressed in a live Instagram with TUDN that there is nothing concrete so far, but that he is prepared for when an opportunity comes. “At the moment, they are just rumors. Nothing concrete has come to me yet. I would like to go to England, Spain or Italy. Everything is a process that serves to learn and the team that comes will be the best to have a better development there. I feel ready to go, but it all depends on when I go and how I go there. “

The offensive midfielder registers seven goals and 56 participations with the Eagle box and has a contract with the capital institution until the summer of 2022 and it is not known if he has a defined withdrawal clause, because according to Transfermarkt figures, he is currently valued at 2.4 million euros.