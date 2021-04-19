The Clubhouse clone made by Facebook is now official

Facebook officially launched its Clubhouse clone, among other audio tools that will reach the social network. Under the name of Live Audio Rooms, the platform will offer voice chats both within the Facebook application, as well as through Messenger.

The company led by Mark Zuckerberg hopes that the new functionality reach all users for the summer. “We believe that audio is a perfect way for communities to get involved in issues that interest them,” they stated in the official announcement.

In principle, Facebook will test live audio rooms in Groups, since there are 1,800 million active users per month. However, the option will also be available to some public figures.

To attract content creators, Facebook will allow you to monetize your new audio tools. In the case of Live Audio Rooms, users will be able to donate money to public figures or the causes they defend. But it will also be allowed to charge a fee or subscription to access certain voice rooms.

One more proposal for a saturated market

That Facebook created a Clubhouse clone is not surprising. In fact, it had long been rumored about this possibility. The incorporation of the Live Audio Rooms confirms the audacity of companies to copy each other and add names to a cluttered catalog.

The new Facebook tool joins the recent efforts of Twitter, Instagram, Telegram, Discord, Spotify or Reddit. Each one claims to have something different from the rest, but basically they point to the same thing. Users will lean towards one option or another according to what your preferred social network or platform is, and not according to what characteristics they promise to differentiate themselves from the competition.

Soundbites and podcasts will also arrive on Facebook

In addition to its Clubhouse clone, Facebook will incorporate more audio-based features. One will be called Soundbites It will consist of short audio clips that users can record and post to their feed. According to the social network, it will be a tool designed to share “anecdotes, jokes, moments of inspiration or poems.”

However, the most attractive ad is related to podcasts. Soon, Facebook will allow search and listen to podcasts directly from your app, both while it is open and when it is running in the background.

In this way, users will not depend on external services to listen to new episodes of their favorite shows. Podcasts will be available from the profiles or fan pages of its creators, and the social network will offer recommendations based on users’ listening habits.

Today it is impossible to know if Facebook’s new audio tools will be successful. However, the billions of users that the platform has around the world will give enviable visibility to each of them, even if they do not represent original ideas.

