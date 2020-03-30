They are complicated days in Can Barça. The ERTE that the club has had to carry out due to the inactivity of the sport has caused yet another war. The official statement published by the Catalans confirms the reduction of salary in all sports, although particularly draws attention to the basketball team squad.

«The Board of Directors of FC Barcelona, ​​the members of the staff of all professional sports and most of the basketball team They have reached an agreement to reduce their wages for as long as the state of alert continues, “read the statement published by Barcelona.

The statement points out that, while the agreement is complete with the entire staff of the soccer, hockey, handball and futsal teams, The agreement on reducing wages is not unanimous with basketball players.

The 28th of March, Before Tomic He reflected on his Twitter account about the information that came out in the press about the ERTE at Barça basketball: «Pierre Oriola and I spoke with the representatives of the club several days ago. We both accepted the club’s proposal to reduce our wages at the first meeting. Later, We shared the proposal with our colleagues and told them to individually communicate their decisions to the basketball director“He wrote. Later, Mirotic He also made public that he accepted the club’s proposal.

Between 6 and 10 players have accepted

According to Mundo Deportivo, of the 15 players on the squad, only between 6 and 10 have already informed Barça that they accept the salary reduction. He The rest of the players, always according to the Catalan newspaper, have not yet communicated their decision to the club.. Negotiations with the other players are still open.

The ERTE to which the Barça directive has been forced has been the last episode of a year 2020 that is being filled with misfortunes at Futbol Club Barcelona.