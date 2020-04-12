Victor Font, candidate for the Barcelona presidency and leader of the Sí al futur project, has demanded through an open letter “maximum prudence and transparency” to the Board of Directors culé in operations with players, amid the suspicions of corruption raised by the former institutional vice president Emili Rousaud. The precandidate has also assured that the club is in “economic and moral bankruptcy.”

“For a long time ‘Sí al Futur’ has been warning Barça members that the club is heading towards the perfect storm: it must replace the best generation of footballers in history, build and finance Espai Barça and compete against corporations with almost unlimited financial resources, “he said.

The letter went on to state that: “Likewise, we have been attending a embarrassing chapter escalation of the institutional behavior of the club in which the latter hides the seriousness of the previous one, culminating in recent days with accusations and serious reproaches among managers and six abrupt resignations.

“Barça himself is at risk”

“Just at the moment when the only priority should be to get the club out of this crisis, the presidency announces a new restructuring of the Board of Directors to stay in power. Now what is at risk is Barça himself, “he denounced ‘Yes to the future.’

In this sense, the letter emphasized that “the management model that” in recent years has allowed us to be the best multi-sport club in the world “is no longer useful.” You have also rated “untenable” an attitude of “lack of transparency” by “billing more than anyone but spending everything, and having to sell or exchange players at the last minute of each season to balance squeezed accounts.”

“Under normal conditions, the gravity of the events would have caused‘ Sí al Futur “to ask for resignations and the immediate calling of early elections. It would be irresponsible not to. But with the country confined and without knowing when we will return to normal life, it is practically impossible to collect signatures, present candidacies, campaign and open the ballot boxes this summer, “said the letter.

“And since, in addition, the club has prolonged as much as it has been able to use the mechanisms of electronic participation of members in the entity’s major decisions, it is not even realistic to articulate a motion of censure with legal effects to denounce government action unjustifiable that we are suffering, “he explained.

To this end, apart from demanding that prudence by making investments and sales, ‘Sí al futur’ has asked the Board to “fully explain the economic situation and the total debt of the club and to what extent this debt limits the plan of short-term action ‘.

Likewise, it has asked him to “delay the making of all those structural decisions that are not essential, since we do not know for sure what the impact of the coronavirus in the life and economy “of the Blaugrana club. “It is vital to postpone the decision on Espai Barça until the new Board of Directors is elected”, has apostilled.