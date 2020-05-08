The Netherlands has more than 41,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and totals around 5,000 deaths

After the 2019/20 season ended in Dutch football due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some clubs returned to work on the field in order for players to keep in shape before the European summer break. PSV Eindhoven is one of them and, member of team B of the club, defender Luis Felipe reported how the first training sessions were on this return.

Luis Felipe is in the B team of PSV (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

– Here they worked back on Monday with groups of a maximum of six players and a distance of 1.5 meters between each one. Each group has its training day and schedule. We bring food, bottles and towels from home. It is very good to be able to have contact with the ball, see friends and leave the house a little. We are all happy with this return and the club has taken great care – said Luis Felipe.

PSV stipulated a period of two weeks with training divided into four groups of up to six athletes with some restrictions, such as the prohibition on sharing transportation and personal items. At 18, Luis Felipe is one of PSV’s biggest promises. Earlier this year the player made his debut for the under-19 team.

According to the report by Thursday (7) of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Netherlands has 41,319 cases and 5,204 deaths from coronavirus. The Dutch Championship did not have a defined champion, as well as relegation and promotions. In fourth place on the leaderboard, PSV qualified for the Europa League next season.

See too:

Pablo reveals that he negotiated with Fla in 2018