Astronomers have speculated for years that microbes existed in high clouds on Venus, but microorganisms need the presence of water in an available form to grow and carry out their metabolic functions. What if there is no water activity there is no life.

The study has been carried out by an international scientific team in which the Center for Astrobiology (CAB, CSIC-INTA) participates. Scientists have calculated the water activity of the clouds of Venus (and other solar planets) from observations of temperature and abundance of water vapor. The results are published today in the journal Nature Astronomy.

Too much sulfuric acid

The value obtained for the water activity of the sulfuric acid droplets, which make up most of the clouds on Venus, is ≤0.004, two orders of magnitude below the limit of 0.585 for known extremophiles.

“There are so much sulfuric acid in clouds the water moves and the water activity is too low for life to exist. In other words, the clouds of Venus are not habitable, “explains María Paz Zorzano, CAB researcher and co-author of the study.” This is perhaps timely and of special interest to astrobiology now that so many missions to Venus have been announced, both for part of ESA as well as NASA “, adds the researcher.

The rest of the planets also under study

The study that has been carried out has also been extended to other planets.

Between them in Mars: where the formation of water ice imposes a water activity of ≤0.537, slightly below the habitable range. Or the clouds of Jupiter: where the conditions are biologically permissive (> 0.585), although other factors such as its composition can play an important role in limiting its habitability.

To understand the data, it must be taken into account that the conditions present in the Earth’s troposphere are, in generall, biologically permissive while, above the middle stratosphere, the atmosphere becomes too dry for life.

Habitability of extrasolar planets

Scientists consider that the approach used in the study has great importance from each to the future.

“This type of research is especially interesting for the CAB Research project where we proposed investigate life and habitability, starting from studies in environments similar to the Earth, extending to the Solar System and, finally, comparing it with the observations of esplanates “, explains the researcher Maria Paz Zorzano.

The lack of water activity, Zorzano adds, is essential to know if there is life: “From our studies in extreme environments on Earth we know that water is a critical factor for life to exist, and that, even the most resistant Extremophiles need some water activity even in a brine “.

Zorzano also insists that “It is not enough to detect traces of water and a temperature above 0ºC for an environment to be habitable. It is necessary that there is enough water so that, at this pressure and temperature, microorganisms can metabolize and reproduce “.