Closed at home, with no social life and working when possible in the home office, the clothes we wear have their role clearly redefined. We are in airplane mode on this subject, I would say. Meanwhile, the look turns to our cocoon. This place, which now shelters us in protection, was, before the pandemic, often a pit stop, a strategic stop for refueling, in the case of humans, sleeping and eating.

Big cities, their entertainment and services constantly beckoning for a more fun life away from home have led us to forget, or at least underestimate, the importance of “refuge”. “Going home” is a symbol of “turning to yourself and listening to your conscience”, as Rousseau said. And, if the clothes we wear count through this image who we are and what time we live as a society, the house we inhabit also exposes characteristics about our personality.

This failure to look at our respective home has certainly been changed during the pandemic. The painting of that wall, which used to bother us when we looked at it, now screams “asking” for attention. The sofa is not as comfortable as it should be for the volume of hours that is now used and the color of the curtains seems to darken the house. It will be? Details went unnoticed in this house / dorm, which is now where life happens. From waking up to dusk, we have enough time to use the environment to its full extent and, whatever its size, have the space that now truly begins to belong to us.

After a few weeks in our nests, we recognized the authentic value and sense of the cocoon and, thus, we began to rebuild our intimacy with the image we would like to see when we are there. The blue carpet in the living room says a lot about the feeling of calm that I hope to have in that environment and brings the memory of the carpet in our parents’ living room. The “toile de jouy” print, which always seemed childish to a mature woman, after weeks of immersion in her prints shows the emotional comfort it brings and which must be, in addition to being maintained, integrated with other spaces. And so the image of who we are and how we want to be seen is born and taking shape through the rooms, colors and clothes of the house. At the end of the quarantine, this exercise of an active character will bring a reconnection with our own uniqueness and, as a result, we will have in our house a reflection of who we are. Returning home in the near future will bring more comfort and the certainty of finding the nest that was built in detail with awareness and time in choosing objects that speak to our soul. The need to own a home that tells who we are will be more important than following the trends of the Italian design week. Perhaps, just like in fashion (where we will be less hostages to a trend dictated by fashion shows), at home we can be more authoritative, bringing our own identity to the space where our life will meet the truth.

