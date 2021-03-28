“The closures produce these consequences”

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has assured that “the perimeter closures of the 17 autonomous communities” produce consequences “such as crowds that have been experienced these days in different parts of the region such as the mountains or the center of the capital.

“We warned, and the Community the first, that we were against because closing the 17 CC AA would imply that in a physical space as small as the Community is, with a population density so high, it was going to be difficult that there were no crowds, “the councilor told the media after attending the mass celebrated in the Almudena Cathedral on Palm Sunday.

The mayor understands that what must be achieved is that “measures are fulfilled” and try to avoid these “scenes”. To do this, he recalled that the City Council has deployed a protocol that “mixes prevention against the virus” and issues related to security so that the Municipal Police will take “appropriate measures” in each circumstance. “This is the sample of our commitment with the citizen security and the prevention of the virus”, has exposed.

Ask Más Madrid to make proposals and not only criticize

On the other hand, he has asked Más Madrid to have the “courage” to propose measures before the arrival of tourists and the increase in the number of cases and not only opt for “complaints”.

“What measures would Más Madrid take because what Más Madrid does is criticize, I would ask you to have the courage to tell the owners of bars and restaurants that you want to close them or that you want to advance the curfew so that it is at 8:00 pm, “the mayor has launched.

In this sense, he has also demanded that he not only transfer his criticisms and demands to the regional Executive, but to do the same with the state government in relation to the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport, or to the Government Delegation in Madrid so that effective contribution of the National Police and deploy them in the streets of the capital to guarantee compliance with health measures.